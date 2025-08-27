This Wildly Popular Japanese City Has Been Dubbed One Of The World's 'Most Disappointing' Tourist Destinations

The Land of the Rising Sun has always enticed curious travelers to its shores. From witnessing the ethereal blooms of pink cherry blossoms to visiting a mystical island with roaming deer and a floating shrine, unique sights in Japan guarantee a memorable vacation. But in recent years, travelers have noticed a worrying trend. Instead of peaceful shrines and quiet streets, visitors are met with hordes of tourists, while locals are experiencing fatigue due to the excessive crowds. And nowhere is this felt more strongly than in Kyoto, the country's dazzling ancient capital. Complaining of overcrowded temples and inflated prices, Kyoto was named one of the "most disappointing cities" by recent travelers in a study by Radical Storage.

Of course, Kyoto has always been popular with tourists, being one of the stops to tick off on the famous "golden route" through Japan (going from Tokyo to Kyoto, and then Osaka, nicknamed "Japan's kitchen"). But in this social media age, the daytime crowds are now worse than ever. Perhaps over a decade ago, you could enjoy a relatively relaxing stroll through the historic walking district around Yasaka Shrine. Now, the swarms of people elbowing through the narrow alleys make it difficult to fully enjoy the area. The once tranquil Arashiyama Bamboo Forest and the iconic Fushimi Inari Shrine are no different. Even if you arrive at sunrise, you'll find lines of tourists have already formed, all vying to take a perfect selfie between the rows of orange torii gates or posing between the towering bamboo groves.

But that's not to say you should completely skip Kyoto on your next trip to Japan. You just need to venture off the beaten track. With over 1,000 temples and at least 400 shrines spanning centuries of history, there are endless hidden gems just waiting to be discovered.