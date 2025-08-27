This Wildly Popular Japanese City Has Been Dubbed One Of The World's 'Most Disappointing' Tourist Destinations
The Land of the Rising Sun has always enticed curious travelers to its shores. From witnessing the ethereal blooms of pink cherry blossoms to visiting a mystical island with roaming deer and a floating shrine, unique sights in Japan guarantee a memorable vacation. But in recent years, travelers have noticed a worrying trend. Instead of peaceful shrines and quiet streets, visitors are met with hordes of tourists, while locals are experiencing fatigue due to the excessive crowds. And nowhere is this felt more strongly than in Kyoto, the country's dazzling ancient capital. Complaining of overcrowded temples and inflated prices, Kyoto was named one of the "most disappointing cities" by recent travelers in a study by Radical Storage.
Of course, Kyoto has always been popular with tourists, being one of the stops to tick off on the famous "golden route" through Japan (going from Tokyo to Kyoto, and then Osaka, nicknamed "Japan's kitchen"). But in this social media age, the daytime crowds are now worse than ever. Perhaps over a decade ago, you could enjoy a relatively relaxing stroll through the historic walking district around Yasaka Shrine. Now, the swarms of people elbowing through the narrow alleys make it difficult to fully enjoy the area. The once tranquil Arashiyama Bamboo Forest and the iconic Fushimi Inari Shrine are no different. Even if you arrive at sunrise, you'll find lines of tourists have already formed, all vying to take a perfect selfie between the rows of orange torii gates or posing between the towering bamboo groves.
But that's not to say you should completely skip Kyoto on your next trip to Japan. You just need to venture off the beaten track. With over 1,000 temples and at least 400 shrines spanning centuries of history, there are endless hidden gems just waiting to be discovered.
Hidden gems to visit in Kyoto to avoid the crowds
If you're absolutely determined to experience the mystical bamboo groves of the Arashiyama district, make your way to Adashino Nenbutsu-ji. This quiet temple is a perfect dupe for the touristy bamboo forest, boasting picturesque gravel footpaths through winding tunnels of bamboo trees. No need to arrive early — there's nary a tourist to be found here. Aside from the bamboo, the temple itself is also worth a poke around. Said to have been built in the eighth century, Adashino Nenbutsu-ji is dedicated to lonesome souls, represented by stone statues in the temple grounds.
You'll find another of Kyoto's hidden bamboo groves at Kodai-ji, a sprawling temple dating to the 17th century. Explore the famous rock gardens, where raked gravel mimics ocean waves, before wandering the quiet bamboo lanes. And for a peaceful, countryside atmosphere, make your way to Otagi Nenbutsu-ji, a tranquil temple clinging to the forested Arashiyama hills. The temple's sloping landscape is dotted with over 1,000 moss-covered stone statues called rakan, meant to depict Buddha's disciples. Shaded by leafy maple trees, Otagi Nenbutsu-ji is also particularly spectacular in the autumn.
Head over to Saiho-ji, not far south of Arashiyama, for a glimpse of moss gardens so otherworldly, they've been named a World Heritage Site. Prospective visitors must purchase an advance entry ticket online, and upon arrival at the temple, are required to participate in a Buddhist sutra writing exercise before being permitted to freely roam the grounds. These hoops are worth jumping through, however, because the serene moss gardens, fringed by a glittering stream and shady trees, are a truly blissful paradise untouched by tourist throngs (and you get to keep your sutra). With these hidden gems at your fingertips, it's time to plan an unforgettable trip to Kyoto.