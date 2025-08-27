This Uncrowded Rhode Island Beach Is An Underrated Secluded Location With Tranquil Waters
The smallest state in the country offers a surprising diversity of things to see and do. On any list of incredible places in Rhode Island you need to visit at least once, you'll spot a few familiar names. Apart from the oldest topiary garden in the United States and the iconic Narragansett Town Beach, there's Newport's famous Cliff Walk, a 3.5-mile-long promenade leading past the Newport Mansions. These famous homes were commissioned in the Gilded Age by ultra-wealthy families like the Carnegies and the Rockfellers. But lesser-known attractions await travelers, too, like the shop-lined streets of charming Block Island and the quiet Teddy's Beach.
You won't find many details online about this secluded stretch of coastline in Portsmouth. Located at the northern tip of Aquidneck Island, Teddy's Beach (sometimes called Teddy Beach) is state-owned. There's no fee to park or enjoy the beach and its calm waters — though there aren't any bathrooms or lifeguards on duty, either — and dogs are welcome on the sand.
It's just across the Sakonnet River from Grinnell's Beach in Tiverton, a community once connected to Portsmouth by the Stone Bridge. The bridge's remains date back to the early 19th century, and on the Tiverton side, the waterfront area was revitalized in 2019 and transformed into a park with a paved pier and bathhouse facilities. Similar upgrades have yet to be made at Teddy's Beach, though deliberations are ongoing over the idea of renovation to Portsmouth's shoreline.
Make the most of your trip to Teddy's Beach in Rhode Island
Similar to other seaside hidden gems in Rhode Island like Goosewing Beach Preserve, Teddy's Beach remains off the radar for the time being. Depending on the time of year, you'll see locals strolling on the beach, kids splashing in the water, people walking their dogs, and fishermen casting their lines in the river. Boats bob in the harbor at the Rivers Edge Marina, near the remains of the Stone Bridge, which offers easy access to the beach.
Beside the marina is 15 Point Road Restaurant Waterfront Dining, an elegant spot specializing in locally sourced seafood served with water views. Also offering river views are the nearby café Sunset Cove and Localz Kitchen & Cocktails, a lively gastrobar with outdoor seating. The closest lodgings are at Founder's Brook Motel & Suites, which is a five-minute drive or a 35-minute walk to the beach. A bit further, but also in Portsmouth, Weathervane Cottages rents out cozy bungalows just off the main road. It's about a 10-minute drive from Teddy's Beach.
Most visitors use a car to get around, as public transportation doesn't serve some of the region's more secluded areas. But it's possible to catch a combination of buses to Providence (one hour and 40 minutes away by bus, or 30 minutes by car). The closest major airport to Teddy's Beach is Boston's Logan International Airport, one hour away by car or 3.5 hours by bus and train.