This Uncrowded Rhode Island Beach Is An Underrated Secluded Location With Tranquil Waters

The smallest state in the country offers a surprising diversity of things to see and do. On any list of incredible places in Rhode Island you need to visit at least once, you'll spot a few familiar names. Apart from the oldest topiary garden in the United States and the iconic Narragansett Town Beach, there's Newport's famous Cliff Walk, a 3.5-mile-long promenade leading past the Newport Mansions. These famous homes were commissioned in the Gilded Age by ultra-wealthy families like the Carnegies and the Rockfellers. But lesser-known attractions await travelers, too, like the shop-lined streets of charming Block Island and the quiet Teddy's Beach.

You won't find many details online about this secluded stretch of coastline in Portsmouth. Located at the northern tip of Aquidneck Island, Teddy's Beach (sometimes called Teddy Beach) is state-owned. There's no fee to park or enjoy the beach and its calm waters — though there aren't any bathrooms or lifeguards on duty, either — and dogs are welcome on the sand.

It's just across the Sakonnet River from Grinnell's Beach in Tiverton, a community once connected to Portsmouth by the Stone Bridge. The bridge's remains date back to the early 19th century, and on the Tiverton side, the waterfront area was revitalized in 2019 and transformed into a park with a paved pier and bathhouse facilities. Similar upgrades have yet to be made at Teddy's Beach, though deliberations are ongoing over the idea of renovation to Portsmouth's shoreline.