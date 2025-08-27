Ikea's Clever Space-Saving Table Is An Affordable Tiny-Home Hero For RV Camping On A Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When choosing a table for your RV, tiny home, or converted van, versatility and space-saving abilities are the name of the game. Ideally, you're looking for a table that's portable, compact, and has some kind of folding or slide-out feature. And, let's be honest, affordability is a huge factor. Fortunately, Ikea's Pinntorp Gateleg Table delivers on all these points and looks good, too.

Designed to seat two to four people, the Pinntorp Gateleg Table boasts a sturdy pine construction with birch details. In terms of aesthetics, it's a stylish piece that leans heavily into Ikea's signature Scandinavian minimalism. The tabletop features a knotty, natural finish, while the legs and frame are stained white. What sets this table apart is the 22-inch hinged drop leaf. Simply prop the leaf up with the gateleg, and your two-person miniature turns into a real dining table. When you're finished, it folds down to a compact 24.75 inches wide.

The Pinntorp Gateleg Table retails for $229.99 (as of this writing) and is available in store or online, depending on location. Due to the item's overall popularity, it's worth checking Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist for a used model. Alternatively, join a regional RV or van life group on Facebook, such as California Vanlife, for tips on where to buy multitasking essentials like the Pinntorp table or how to theft-proof your RV for extra peace of mind while camping.