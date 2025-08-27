Ikea's Clever Space-Saving Table Is An Affordable Tiny-Home Hero For RV Camping On A Budget
When choosing a table for your RV, tiny home, or converted van, versatility and space-saving abilities are the name of the game. Ideally, you're looking for a table that's portable, compact, and has some kind of folding or slide-out feature. And, let's be honest, affordability is a huge factor. Fortunately, Ikea's Pinntorp Gateleg Table delivers on all these points and looks good, too.
Designed to seat two to four people, the Pinntorp Gateleg Table boasts a sturdy pine construction with birch details. In terms of aesthetics, it's a stylish piece that leans heavily into Ikea's signature Scandinavian minimalism. The tabletop features a knotty, natural finish, while the legs and frame are stained white. What sets this table apart is the 22-inch hinged drop leaf. Simply prop the leaf up with the gateleg, and your two-person miniature turns into a real dining table. When you're finished, it folds down to a compact 24.75 inches wide.
The Pinntorp Gateleg Table retails for $229.99 (as of this writing) and is available in store or online, depending on location. Due to the item's overall popularity, it's worth checking Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist for a used model. Alternatively, join a regional RV or van life group on Facebook, such as California Vanlife, for tips on where to buy multitasking essentials like the Pinntorp table or how to theft-proof your RV for extra peace of mind while camping.
Pros and cons of Ikea's Pinntorp Gateleg Table
The folding leaf is obviously the Pinntorp Gateleg Table's biggest check in the pro column, but there are a few more tricks up its sleeve. The grainy, pure pine tabletop is easy to clean and doesn't soak up excess water like cheesy particleboard. You might need to tighten the screws after a while, but the durable build handles the jarring vibrations of road life well. "It is perfect in our RV," shared one roadtripper on Ikea's website. "It's great that we can use it for just the two of us or have another couple over, as well. ... It looks great in the space and is built so well." What makes the construction so solid is the almost T-shaped bar connecting the four legs.
Assembly hovers between not too difficult and a bit of a pain, depending on how familiar you are with following Ikea instructions. Regardless, follow the instructions to a T and put down a soft cloth in your assembly area so you don't scuff the pine. You can add one small alteration to make the table even better. If you go over a big bump, the hinged leaf may knock against the rest of the table, creating a loud banging sound. Try attaching a bumper like these Vellax Self-Adhesive Cabinet Door Bumpers to add a cushion. Before hitting the road, also check out this seating hack to open up space in your RV and these genius solutions for your RV's limited bathroom storage.