Beware The Devilish TSA PreCheck Scam That Can Trap You At The Airport
The Transportation Security Administration's (TSA's) fastest lane at the airport is now the latest target for some of the web's sneakiest cons. Scammers are targeting travelers in 2025 like never before, and the trusted program designed to speed up airport screenings has become the latest bait in a wave of phishing scams. The TSA issued a warning about this on Facebook: "Signing up for TSA PreCheck? Make sure you're using a safe and trusted .gov website."
Cybercriminals use phishing scams to pose as legitimate institutions or individuals to get their victims to give up sensitive information. In the TSA's case, this comes in the form of its PreCheck page. Travelers may find themselves staring at a website that looks almost identical to the real thing. These fake pages then invite them to "apply" for or "renew" a PreCheck membership. But instead of securing your airport screening status, the scammers siphon off your personal and financial information.
The nerve-wracking result? Victims will arrive at the airport not realizing they've been scammed. Imagine waiting in line expecting expedited screening, only to discover that you aren't actually registered, your payment has vanished into a scammer's account, and your bank details may be compromised. It's a preventable nightmare, and one that usually peaks during busy travel seasons when people are booking flights left and right.
How to spot and avoid TSA PreCheck phishing scams
Unfortunately, TSA PreCheck phishing attempts are now among the common travel scams to be aware of before your vacation. The best way to avoid them is to be extra careful of the sites you use while planning your trip. The most obvious and safest approach is to slow down and verify a webpage or email before entering any sensitive details. Phishing sites and emails may look authentic at first glance, but there are always small details that give them away. These include domain names ending in ".com" instead of ".gov," spelling errors, or unusual payment methods.
There are also other warning signs to watch out for. According to the Federal Trade Commission, if someone on the other end (or a notification) pressures you to rush your payment, it's likely a scam. It also recommends avoiding clicking links in any unexpected messages that pop up in your inbox. And lastly, the ideal way to reach the official TSA PreCheck page is by directly going to tsa.gov/precheck, so you're certain that it's the real deal.
Being proactive is your best defense. As part of the rest of your dos and don'ts before airport security, bookmark the correct PreCheck site, keep your application or renewal receipts, and monitor your accounts after any online transaction related to travel programs. And remember, real TSA representatives will not contact you by unsolicited email or text demanding urgent payment or personal details. By knowing these red flags, you can keep your information — and your future trips — secure from cybercriminals.