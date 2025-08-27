The Wildly Affordable Trick To Make A College Campus The Base For Your Next Vacation, Per Samantha Brown

Rick Steves has some amazing advice for finding budget-friendly travel accommodation, but his fellow travel expert Samantha Brown has dropped a savvy idea of her own for saving money while traveling — and it's so darn good we couldn't not share it. The tip, mentioned in an Instagram post and originally shared by user @mamceuen, suggests finding more affordable travel accommodations on university campuses. "When not in term, they often rent out dorms and include [a] dining hall for breakfast," says the post. This can be a great way to snag accommodation in the heart of the action, since many city universities are located near the busiest neighborhoods. It's a quirky and affordable alternative to hotels in high-priced destinations.

To be clear, summer dorm stays aren't just for students — many universities in America and Europe offer them to travelers of all ages. But some people are so determined to make the most of hostels that they completely overlook this convenient and affordable lodging option. These dorms are typically available outside the school's devoted calendar year, for example during summer, winter, and spring breaks. It's a great way as an adult to experience the nostalgia of a college setting or a uniquely historic stay: Embrace James Joyce fantasies in Trinity College's heritage accommodations, or book a night for the whole family in Porzellaneum, Vienna's oldest continuously operating student residence.

As mentioned in Brown's post, some residence halls will even include breakfast or full board in their rates, served at the on-site dining hall or restaurant. You'll often have access to the universities' free amenities such as Wi-Fi, public gardens, and historic facilities, like the cloisters and chapels of Cambridge. Some even offer long-term solutions for those looking to stay in one place for more than a month without the hassle of renting an apartment.