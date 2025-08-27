The 'Birthplace Of Birmingham' Is A Historic, Abandoned Alabama Landmark With Towering Structures

Many people visit Birmingham, Alabama, to learn about and pay homage to its significant role in the Civil Rights Movement. In addition to a road trip through American history on the Civil Rights Trail, you can take in a national landmark in Birmingham connected to the city's industrial roots. One of the sites you definitely should stop at is Sloss Furnaces, which has dubbed itself the "Birthplace of Birmingham." The site is made up of towering structures, standing 60 feet high, that were once an industrial hub of the city, dating back to the 1880s. Sloss Furnaces was where pig iron — also known as crude iron — was produced until 1971. Then, 10 years later in 1981, this abandoned, 15-acre industrial site became a national historic landmark.

You can visit Birmingham's Sloss Furnaces for free on your own, or you can take a guided tour for a small price. If you opt for the guided version, you will have to book a tour online. At the time of writing, ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6 through 12. Children who are 5 years old or younger may attend a tour free of charge. Guided tours of Sloss Furnaces are available Tuesday through Saturday most weeks, and you have your choice of either a 10:30 a.m. tour or a 2 p.m. tour.