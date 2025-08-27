Texas' Underrated Getaway Is Characterized By Its 'Colorado-Feel' With Mountain Views And A Charming Downtown
There's no shortage of fun mountain towns in Colorado, but Texas isn't exactly known for its mountains in the same way. Instead, Texas often inspires thoughts of cowboy culture, the Southwest, or Mexican influences. However, an underrated Texas getaway is breaking that mold, offering visitors a Colorado-like feel complete with mountain views and a charming downtown: Fort Davis.
The city of Fort Davis is located in the Davis Mountains in West Texas at an elevation of nearly 5,000 feet. This small town has been around since 1854 and is full of fun activities both in the mountains and in town for folks to enjoy. The nearest major city is El Paso, which is roughly a three-hour drive away. If you enjoy camping under the stars, consider bringing your RV and staying at the Davis Mountain RV Park. Adding to the town's charm are its lodging options, which include everything from boutique hotels and cabins to inns, ranches, and casitas.
Outdoor fun and stargazing in the Davis Mountains
Fort Davis is an outdoor adventurer's dream that's just an hour and a half via car from Big Bend National Park in South Texas. First up, there's the Davis Mountain State Park, which offers visitors a plethora of exciting outdoor activities like bird watching, camping, hiking, mountain biking, and even horseback riding. For those who'd rather sightsee more by car, there's a 75-mile scenic loop through the mountains.
Fort Davis is also home to the McDonald Observatory, which is located in the Davis Mountains — an exciting site for those who love astronomy. This observatory is part of the University of Texas at Austin. It's open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., and there are different types of programs you can sign up for, including a general admission self-guided tour, solar viewing, guided tours, and a specialty tour to see the observatory's original 82-inch Otto Struve telescope. Upon arrival at the McDonald Observatory, you'll need to check in at the Frank N. Bash Visitors Center.
Discover history and charming local shops in Fort Davis
Fort Davis offers a great combination of Texas culture and history. The Fort Davis National Historic Site is where you'll learn about its military history, particularly its connection to the post-Civil-War all-Black regiments who were stationed there and how the fort helped protect travel along the Chihuahua Trail. There's also the Overland Trail Museum, originally an 1880s home that now features frontier-era relics donated by families. A place that blends history and art is the Old Spanish Trail Gallery and Museum, which is located at the town's historic Crows Nest Ranch. Lastly, the Old Sheriffs Museum is where you'll find exhibits and artifacts highlighting sheriff history in the area.
Fort Davis is also home to charming local stores that sell everything from hats and antiques to artisan jewelry and more. Some top-rated spots from travelers on Tripadvisor include the Wild Rose Gallery, Davis Mountain Broom Shop, Javelinas and Hollyhocks, and the Davis Mountain Nut Company. After a day of shopping, you can grab dinner at the Blue Mountain Bar and Grill in the Hotel Limpia, a historic hotel originally built in 1912. The town is only 20 minutes north of another Texas gem, the art lover's paradise of Marfa.