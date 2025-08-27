Texas' Underrated Getaway Is Characterized By Its 'Colorado-Feel' With Mountain Views And A Charming Downtown

There's no shortage of fun mountain towns in Colorado, but Texas isn't exactly known for its mountains in the same way. Instead, Texas often inspires thoughts of cowboy culture, the Southwest, or Mexican influences. However, an underrated Texas getaway is breaking that mold, offering visitors a Colorado-like feel complete with mountain views and a charming downtown: Fort Davis.

The city of Fort Davis is located in the Davis Mountains in West Texas at an elevation of nearly 5,000 feet. This small town has been around since 1854 and is full of fun activities both in the mountains and in town for folks to enjoy. The nearest major city is El Paso, which is roughly a three-hour drive away. If you enjoy camping under the stars, consider bringing your RV and staying at the Davis Mountain RV Park. Adding to the town's charm are its lodging options, which include everything from boutique hotels and cabins to inns, ranches, and casitas.