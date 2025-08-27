Nestled On The Rio Grande Outside Of Albuquerque Is A Vineyard Village Rich In Art And Western Charm
Known as "America's most cultural state," it's no surprise that New Mexico is filled with unique and artistic cities. Corrales, tucked along the Rio Grande, is one of the best examples. Lined with lush vineyards that are part of the oldest wine-producing area on the continent, Corrales offers a ton to wine drinkers, art lovers, and history buffs alike, while also serving as a quiet oasis with Western spirit.
Just 30 minutes away from Albuquerque — a Southwest gem full of outdoor activities, where you'll also find the closest international airport — Corrales is a convenient day trip or peaceful weekend getaway. If you opt to spend the night, stay at Morning Star Bed and Breakfast of Corrales. The cozy and well-rated adobe home is located near the Corrales Bosque Preserve, allowing you to enjoy lots of gorgeous scenery throughout your stay. "This bed and breakfast is a hidden gem!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Expansive, relaxing, and quiet, it feels like a luxurious home away from home."
A New Mexico wine destination
With a legacy in wine production that dates back to the 17th century and began to flourish throughout the following century, Corrales is a wine-drinker's haven. Milagro Winery is an institution, with over 15 different vineyards throughout Corrales Village. The winery's handmade, Old World-style varieties can be found at Milagro's tasting room on Old Church Road — you'll have to schedule an appointment in advance, and they cost $20 per person or two bottles — or at the Farm Stand (offering coffee, wine, and local produce), as well as at several restaurants and grocery stores in the area.
Pasando Tiempo Winery is another local option, which offers tastings the second weekend of each month from 1 to 7 p.m. If beer is more your drink of choice, the town is home to a couple of fun local breweries as well, such as Ex Novo, which also has popular food trucks on-site. Casa Vieja Brewery is another local gem (that also serves some locally produced wine). Located in an 18th-century historic adobe house, Casa Vieja Brewery also frequently hosts live music and local food trucks.
Corrales' vibrant arts and culture community
With a history tracing back to the 6th century, Corrales' heritage is extensive and richly layered. With a cultural identity fused by Tiguex Native American, European, and American influences, Corrales' legacy is one-of-a-kind. And one of the best exemplifications of this is through its vibrant artistic community, which you can feel just walking through Corrales' adobe-lined streets, which are occupied by boutiques, eateries, and galleries
Whatever you do, take some time to explore some of the town's eclectic galleries. Corrales Bosque Gallery is an artist collective open Wednesdays through Mondays, and Victoria Mauldin Art is worth a visit for imaginative, Southwestern-inspired paintings. Sage Valley Pottery is another community staple that's been open since the '90s with a unique self-pay, honor system that operates 24/7. And if you're visiting at the beginning of the month, don't skip Corrales' "First Sunday in the Village," which celebrates the town's local artists, galleries, and small businesses. If you're looking for another unforgettable New Mexico destination to visit alongside Corrales, don't miss Jemez Springs, a hot springs getaway set among red rocks.