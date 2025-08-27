Nestled On The Rio Grande Outside Of Albuquerque Is A Vineyard Village Rich In Art And Western Charm

Known as "America's most cultural state," it's no surprise that New Mexico is filled with unique and artistic cities. Corrales, tucked along the Rio Grande, is one of the best examples. Lined with lush vineyards that are part of the oldest wine-producing area on the continent, Corrales offers a ton to wine drinkers, art lovers, and history buffs alike, while also serving as a quiet oasis with Western spirit.

Just 30 minutes away from Albuquerque — a Southwest gem full of outdoor activities, where you'll also find the closest international airport — Corrales is a convenient day trip or peaceful weekend getaway. If you opt to spend the night, stay at Morning Star Bed and Breakfast of Corrales. The cozy and well-rated adobe home is located near the Corrales Bosque Preserve, allowing you to enjoy lots of gorgeous scenery throughout your stay. "This bed and breakfast is a hidden gem!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Expansive, relaxing, and quiet, it feels like a luxurious home away from home."