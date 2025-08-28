New Mexico's Quiet Mountain Retreat Is An Underrated State Park With Forest Trails And Top-Notch Camping
By some twist of fate (or, just good luck), New Mexico's Manzano Mountains State Park hasn't blown up on social media or become the next viral TikTok destination. Yet, it possesses all the qualities that make it a great camping and hiking escape for people craving a quiet woodland respite. Cruise along miles of backcountry roads before reaching a campground shaded by Ponderosa pines. Or, breathe in the mountain air on a short day hike through the forest.
This 160-acre state park feels thousands of miles away from cement city life, but it's only an hour and fifteen minutes outside Albuquerque, known as one of the Southwest's best hubs for outdoor activities. You could easily visit as a day trip, but a one or two-night getaway gives you enough time to fully unwind. Luckily, even during the busiest times, Manzano Mountains State Park usually remains uncrowded, and you'll face low competition booking a site. "We camped in the state park over the July 4th weekend and could not be more pleased," shared one camper on TripAdvisor. "Even for the holiday weekend, the park was quiet and relaxing."
At an elevation of 7,250 feet, the park is more in the foothills than the Manzano Mountains themselves. This range gets its name from apple orchards in the nearby town of Manzano, derived from the Spanish word for "apple." A few of the campsites are even shaded by huge apple trees, which is an exciting discovery for any foraging camper.
Peaceful, pine-shaded campsites at Manzano Mountains State Park
There are 32 sites total, nine of which have 30-amp electricity hookups for RVs. The individual sites don't have water, but there are water spigots throughout the campground. Well shaded by pines, the sites feature a spot for pitching a tent, a picnic table, and a fire pit. Some of the sites can accommodate big rigs, but you might have to get creative while parking. Squirrels, deer, and even wild turkeys might pass through, so make sure you don't leave food out.
Best of all, during the warmer months, it's noticeably cooler in the park than it is at lower elevations. The campground stays open until around the end of November, but that last month gets quite chilly at night. If it snows, it's usually just a light dusting that adds a touch of magic to the mountains. The camp hosts will check in with you, and they truly go out of their way to make guests feel welcome.
One drawback is the lack of showers. The bathrooms are clean, but they only have pit toilets. You'll want to pack a camping shower (this USB-charged outdoor shower is a lifesaver and won't break the bank) or plan to return home before your party gets too stinky. Considering how inexpensive the sites are — $15 or $20 at the time of writing — it doesn't feel like too much of a hardship to go without a shower for a couple of nights.
Hit the trails in the Manzano Mountains
There are 3.5 miles of short hikes at Manzano Mountains State Park, but the nearby Manzano Mountains Wilderness is where you want to go for a serious trek. Situated within New Mexico's Cibola National Forest southwest of Albuquerque, the network of backcountry trails is truly impressive. For a challenging hike, embark on the Red Canyon Trail. The incline is no joke (especially towards the end), but the tiny waterfalls and views of the Rio Grande Valley make it worthwhile. The trail is 2.7 miles one-way, but can be turned into a 7-mile loop by meeting up with the Spruce Spring Trail.
However, if you want to stay closer to home (or, rather, your tent), head out on either of Monzano Mountain State Park's two trails. They're mostly flat, super well-kept, and allow dogs on leashes. You'll even find a pet relief area at the campground.
Lined by fallen logs, the 2-mile Outer Loop makes a big circle around the park. You'll find lots of animal tracks that kids love trying to identify, and visitors often spot deer and other critters. It's definitely more of a stroll than a hike, but highly enjoyable all the same. Your second option is the Nature Trail. At a little over half a mile, it starts from the day-use parking area and ambles past the campground. Except for sneakers and a water bottle, you won't need to worry about packing that much gear for taking a hike on vacation.