New Mexico's Quiet Mountain Retreat Is An Underrated State Park With Forest Trails And Top-Notch Camping

By some twist of fate (or, just good luck), New Mexico's Manzano Mountains State Park hasn't blown up on social media or become the next viral TikTok destination. Yet, it possesses all the qualities that make it a great camping and hiking escape for people craving a quiet woodland respite. Cruise along miles of backcountry roads before reaching a campground shaded by Ponderosa pines. Or, breathe in the mountain air on a short day hike through the forest.

This 160-acre state park feels thousands of miles away from cement city life, but it's only an hour and fifteen minutes outside Albuquerque, known as one of the Southwest's best hubs for outdoor activities. You could easily visit as a day trip, but a one or two-night getaway gives you enough time to fully unwind. Luckily, even during the busiest times, Manzano Mountains State Park usually remains uncrowded, and you'll face low competition booking a site. "We camped in the state park over the July 4th weekend and could not be more pleased," shared one camper on TripAdvisor. "Even for the holiday weekend, the park was quiet and relaxing."

At an elevation of 7,250 feet, the park is more in the foothills than the Manzano Mountains themselves. This range gets its name from apple orchards in the nearby town of Manzano, derived from the Spanish word for "apple." A few of the campsites are even shaded by huge apple trees, which is an exciting discovery for any foraging camper.