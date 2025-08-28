Tucked On Oregon's Coast Is A Scenic Cobbled Beach With Soothing Waves, Harbor Seals, And A Lighthouse
The Oregon coast is like a gasp factory for lovers of sublime shoreline. You'll be uttering wows at almost every bend in the 101 Highway here. Look one way, and there are the mesmerizing waters of the Devils Punchbowl, where the ocean thunders through collapsed sea caves. Look another, and you'll find the dramatic coastal views of Gold Beach, where sweeping sands meet salt-caked rock stacks. And a detour to the wild and wonderful Cobble Beach of the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area should also be on the itinerary.
They say everyone visiting the Beaver State should drop by at least once for visions of a unique inlet of slate-colored pebbles where the cliffs loom high, the waves lash against the rocks, and a pretty lighthouse stands watch on the headland above. After all, you don't garner a 4.8-star rating on TripAdvisor without being a stunning section of the coast! There's epic tide pool exploration to be done — is that an urchin or an anemone? There are also seal colonies and whales out in the water. And there are jaw-dropping coast hikes that wrap through wildflower meadows and up jagged volcanic capes.
Tempted? The good news is that all your salt-filled, pebble-strewn beach dreams can come true on the 101 Highway, the main coast highway that links up the whole western edge of Oregon. Cobble Beach sits a 10-minute drive north out of the city of Newport, and just under an hour's drive south from the underrated surf town of Pacific City. If you're arriving into Oregon via the PDX airport in Portland, expect a drive of about 2.5 hours from terminal to coast. You'll also need to pay a small entry fee to access the Yaquina Head reserve area, where there's limited parking for access to the beach itself.
The sheer beauty of Cobble Beach
Calling all beach buffs — this corner of the Oregon coast is not to be missed. A zig-zagging wooden staircase leads from the clifftop above the bay to the black-stone shoreline below. It promises to whisk you away to a land of strange geological formations and craggy rock stacks.
Notice the cobbles that cover the beach. They're smooth and round, and shimmer a dusky hue of graphite. Also be sure to listen as the swell pushes up and over the stones in a soothing rhythm. As one former visitor put it on TripAdvisor: "Cobble [beach] is unlike any other beach I have been to. The sound of the ocean over the rocks is unbelievably beautiful."
Cobble Beach has also been hailed as one of the best tidepooling in the state. A whole array of ponds and puddles is revealed when the tide pulls back, uncovering a world of sea slugs and starfish, various crab species, and hard-clinging barnacles. And that's not the only remarkable wildlife to keep watch for while you beachcomb, either. The cove also hosts huge colonies of seabirds, pelicans, and harbor seals, which can often be spotted lazing atop the rocks. A pair of binoculars will likely come in handy.
Exploring around Cobble Beach
Cobble Beach is one of the main draws of the greater Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area, a park that's rich in history and packed with other incredible coastal gems. It's hard to ignore the soaring outline of the Yaquina Head Lighthouse, for example. A 93-foot landmark that's stood here since the late 1800s, regular tours of the site let you climb the quad-busting 114 steps inside and include stirring tales of seafarers and lighthouse keepers through the ages.
A hike along the clifftops above Cobble Beach also promises more great vistas of Oregon's raw and rugged Central Coast. One leads the way to Quarry Cove, where an observation platform lets you stand and watch the resident seals. Another tacks up the side of Salal Hill, taking you through the park's abundant springtime wildflower displays to a lookout that has epic views and bald eagles for company.
Never forget that Cobble Beach straddles the 101, either. There are wonderments by the bucketload on that highway. Travel north for 15 minutes and you'll be amazed by the Rocky Creek State Scenic Viewpoint, a major spot for seeing gray whales during their annual migrations. Go south for 20 minutes and you'll hit Seal Rock, where forests crash down to a shoreline of strange rock shapes, and the beaches are filled with even more seals and seabirds.