Tucked On Oregon's Coast Is A Scenic Cobbled Beach With Soothing Waves, Harbor Seals, And A Lighthouse

The Oregon coast is like a gasp factory for lovers of sublime shoreline. You'll be uttering wows at almost every bend in the 101 Highway here. Look one way, and there are the mesmerizing waters of the Devils Punchbowl, where the ocean thunders through collapsed sea caves. Look another, and you'll find the dramatic coastal views of Gold Beach, where sweeping sands meet salt-caked rock stacks. And a detour to the wild and wonderful Cobble Beach of the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area should also be on the itinerary.

They say everyone visiting the Beaver State should drop by at least once for visions of a unique inlet of slate-colored pebbles where the cliffs loom high, the waves lash against the rocks, and a pretty lighthouse stands watch on the headland above. After all, you don't garner a 4.8-star rating on TripAdvisor without being a stunning section of the coast! There's epic tide pool exploration to be done — is that an urchin or an anemone? There are also seal colonies and whales out in the water. And there are jaw-dropping coast hikes that wrap through wildflower meadows and up jagged volcanic capes.

Tempted? The good news is that all your salt-filled, pebble-strewn beach dreams can come true on the 101 Highway, the main coast highway that links up the whole western edge of Oregon. Cobble Beach sits a 10-minute drive north out of the city of Newport, and just under an hour's drive south from the underrated surf town of Pacific City. If you're arriving into Oregon via the PDX airport in Portland, expect a drive of about 2.5 hours from terminal to coast. You'll also need to pay a small entry fee to access the Yaquina Head reserve area, where there's limited parking for access to the beach itself.