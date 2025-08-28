New England's Idyllic Island State Park Just Outside Of Newport Offers Serenity And Surreal Rocky Coastline Views

The eastern half of Rhode Island is dominated by the ocean coiling up into Narragansett Bay, forming a labyrinth of islands and peninsulas that give the state its particular maritime character. Its sheltered waters with multiple access points to islands and coves have made the bay a strategic outpost for military defense since the Revolutionary War, in addition to providing stunning coastal sights. Many of the most incredible places you need to visit in Rhode Island are scattered around the bay, from pristine beaches to the historic gem of Fort Adams State Park in Newport.

At the Beavertail State Park and Museum, on Conanicut Island, you can walk through centuries of seafaring history, along with getting some of the best views in the state, facing the ocean and southern New England coastline. One of Beavertail State Park's claims to fame is its Beavertail Lighthouse, which is the oldest lighthouse in Rhode Island and the third-oldest in the United States.

Today, the lighthouse is its own museum with free admission. Another point of interest in the park is the former military outpost Fort Burnside, which is only available for tours by appointment. Still, you can see military relics on the walking paths around the park, and it's also possible to explore the park in your car, as there are four overlooks accessible by the road that loops around the island's tip. The park is located just 10 miles southwest of Newport and is open every day, although the lighthouse museum is only open every day during the summer season and weekends during spring and fall. Check with Beavertail Lighthouse for details and hours.