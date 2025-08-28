Vermont's Quiet Lake Town Just Outside Of Stowe Is A Nature Haven Full Of Hiking, Camping, And Water Recreation
Sometimes called "the Ski Capital of the East," Stowe, Vermont, is a popular destination for winter recreation and has some of the most challenging terrain in the region. It also happens to be just as popular outside of ski season, thanks to its vibrant autumnal foliage, which earned it the nickname of "Fall's Color Capital." Luckily, there's a quieter town near Stowe where the autumn leaves are just as gorgeous. Elmore, a scenic lakefront village that serves as a gateway to Elmore State Park, is an idyllic escape for hiking, boating, and camping in Northern Vermont.
Nicknamed the "Beauty Spot of Vermont," this quaint town is tucked between the serene 219-acre Lake Elmore and the 2,608-foot Elmore Mountain (also called Mount Elmore), which appears to rise right up from the water, its forested hillside alive with color in the fall. Though Elmore has no hotels or restaurants, it makes a great side trip from Stowe, which is about 25 minutes away by car.
Things to do in Elmore State Park
A hike to the top of Mount Elmore is a great way to get an overview of Elmore State Park. The 5.4-mile journey begins near the lakeshore and climbs up a wooded trail, gaining about 1,480 feet of elevation, to a lookout point at the historic Elmore Fire Tower. Here, you can enjoy sweeping views of the water and the surrounding mountain landscapes. Loop back down the mountain to return to the starting point. The hike is moderately difficult and takes about three hours to complete. If you want to continue hiking in the area, check out the Stowe Pinnacle hike, one of the most photographed destinations in Vermont, accessible via a trailhead that's about a half-hour drive from Elmore.
If you'd rather get out on the water, you can launch a canoe or kayak from the shoreline. The lake is shallow, only measuring 18 feet at its deepest, and is abundant with fish, but anglers will need to apply for a license online. You can also rent a canoe, kayak, stand-up paddle board, or pedal boat at the Beach House, part of the state park. Rates vary slightly depending on boat type, but as a guideline, kayaks rent for $15 per hour, $45 for a half day, or $60 for a full day. Visitors will also find a sprawling, sandy beach that's ideal for sunbathing and swimming in warmer weather. To use any of the state park's facilities, you'll pay a day-use fee of $5 for adults (14+ years) and $2 per child (4-13 years). Children three and under can visit for free.
More things to do in Elmore, Vermont
Elmore State Park's campground, located on the edge of the lake near the beach and the boat rental office, offers simple campsites for $38 per night for non-Vermont residents. Apart from the campground, there aren't any lodgings in Elmore itself, save for a handful of Airbnbs. Luckily, nearby Stowe has plenty of overnight accommodations to choose from.
Grab picnic supplies at the Elmore Store, a friendly deli and food shop right on the lake that sells ice cream, sandwiches, and beer. You'll find more dining options in the neighboring town of Morrisville, less than ten minutes away by car on the way to Stowe. Lost Nation Brewing serves comfort food and craft beer on the edge of Lake Lamoille, and 10 Railroad Street is a lively eatery and bar housed in a restored 19th-century train station.
Vermont's charming and overlooked airport, the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport, is only about an hour away by car from Elmore. In fact, you'll need a car to navigate the area, as there isn't much public transportation.