Vermont's Quiet Lake Town Just Outside Of Stowe Is A Nature Haven Full Of Hiking, Camping, And Water Recreation

A hike to the top of Mount Elmore is a great way to get an overview of Elmore State Park. The 5.4-mile journey begins near the lakeshore and climbs up a wooded trail, gaining about 1,480 feet of elevation, to a lookout point at the historic Elmore Fire Tower. Here, you can enjoy sweeping views of the water and the surrounding mountain landscapes. Loop back down the mountain to return to the starting point. The hike is moderately difficult and takes about three hours to complete. If you want to continue hiking in the area, check out the Stowe Pinnacle hike, one of the most photographed destinations in Vermont, accessible via a trailhead that's about a half-hour drive from Elmore.

If you'd rather get out on the water, you can launch a canoe or kayak from the shoreline. The lake is shallow, only measuring 18 feet at its deepest, and is abundant with fish, but anglers will need to apply for a license online. You can also rent a canoe, kayak, stand-up paddle board, or pedal boat at the Beach House, part of the state park. Rates vary slightly depending on boat type, but as a guideline, kayaks rent for $15 per hour, $45 for a half day, or $60 for a full day. Visitors will also find a sprawling, sandy beach that's ideal for sunbathing and swimming in warmer weather. To use any of the state park's facilities, you'll pay a day-use fee of $5 for adults (14+ years) and $2 per child (4-13 years). Children three and under can visit for free.