California's 'High Desert Gateway' Is A City Of Route 66 Nostalgia, Museums, And A Unique Restaurant Row

There's more to California than the bustle of Los Angeles or the beaches of Santa Monica. Explore more of what the state has to offer with a High Desert getaway in Victorville. Located in San Bernardino County's Victor Valley, Victorville is situated west of the Mojave Desert and north of the San Bernardino Mountains. But its biggest claim to fame? The city is situated right on Route 66.

What started as a small town in 1885 , with only about 8,000 residents, the city's population has grown with 135,000 residents calling Victorville home. As part of Route 66, most travelers used Seventh Street and D Street until Interstate 15 became the main road. This desert town is easy to reach. For those flying in, Ontario International Airport is a 45-minute drive, while San Bernardino is only 40 minutes by car and Los Angeles is about a 1.5 hour drive, depending on traffic.

Whether you're on a Route 66 road trip or just passing through on your way to Las Vegas, make sure to stop by some of Victorville's attractions like the California Route 66 Museum or the Victor Valley Museum , where you can learn more about the history of the city and communities in the High Desert. The town's main thoroughfare, Amargosa Road, also offers 19 different restaurants to choose from. The High Desert communities make for great day trip destinations from Victorville, too, like Quartz Hill, with its blooming hills and family-friendly fun.