California's 'High Desert Gateway' Is A City Of Route 66 Nostalgia, Museums, And A Unique Restaurant Row
There's more to California than the bustle of Los Angeles or the beaches of Santa Monica. Explore more of what the state has to offer with a High Desert getaway in Victorville. Located in San Bernardino County's Victor Valley, Victorville is situated west of the Mojave Desert and north of the San Bernardino Mountains. But its biggest claim to fame? The city is situated right on Route 66.
What started as a small town in 1885 , with only about 8,000 residents, the city's population has grown with 135,000 residents calling Victorville home. As part of Route 66, most travelers used Seventh Street and D Street until Interstate 15 became the main road. This desert town is easy to reach. For those flying in, Ontario International Airport is a 45-minute drive, while San Bernardino is only 40 minutes by car and Los Angeles is about a 1.5 hour drive, depending on traffic.
Whether you're on a Route 66 road trip or just passing through on your way to Las Vegas, make sure to stop by some of Victorville's attractions like the California Route 66 Museum or the Victor Valley Museum , where you can learn more about the history of the city and communities in the High Desert. The town's main thoroughfare, Amargosa Road, also offers 19 different restaurants to choose from. The High Desert communities make for great day trip destinations from Victorville, too, like Quartz Hill, with its blooming hills and family-friendly fun.
More things to do in Victorville
From Chicago to L.A., journeying the Mother Road means passing through amazing cities like Victorville. Seventh Street and D Street in Old Town Victorville were a part of the historic Route 66 and are still a great stop to this day. Located on South D Street, the California Route 66 Museum's display rooms are filled with Route 66 memorabilia, a 1917 Model T Ford, a VW Love Bus, and a variety of dedicated photo backdrops to snap for the 'gram, like a '50s diner corner. It's free to enter and great for anyone interested in vintage collectibles. Nearby, you'll also find Barstow, a Route 66 pitstop with hidden gems, and Amboy, another one of Route 66's underrated stops.
As mentioned, another museum to check out is the Victor Valley Museum. Though now located in Apple Valley, just 15 minutes away, the museum was originally a part of the Victorville Courthouse and highlights the communities in the High Desert. Exhibits include the natural science of the area, cultural and heritage artifacts, and a town dedicated to kids called "Curious City".
Beyond the museums, Victorville is also home to outdoor activities that are worth exploring. Make your way to the Mojave Riverwalk, with views of the surrounding mountains and desert, or the pretty Pelican Lake. The trail starts at Victor Valley College and takes you to Mojave Narrows Regional Park. The park features abundant wildlife, a disc golf course, and camping and fishing sites along Pelican Lake and Horseshoe Lake.
Restaurants in Victorville
When it comes to food, Victorville offers a plethora of options from the unique Restaurant Row, a Route 66 cafe, and other local stops in the city. Head to Restaurant Row first, located on Amargosa Road. The long row of restaurants is an all-in-one place for satisfying your cravings, which includes 19 restaurants ranging from casual sit-down places to on-the-go staples like Starbucks and chains like Chili's and Panera Bread. You can also find the first Cracker Barrel in California at Victorville.
Some spots to try include Pancho Villa's Fresh Grill and Tequila, offering Mexican fare and a gourmet Sunday brunch buffet. Another restaurant not to miss is The Don Kabob, which has a Middle Eastern menu of samosas, shawarmas, and falafel, with 4.5 stars on Yelp.
Beyond Restaurant Row, a favorite among locals and tourists alike is Emma Jean's Holland Burger Cafe. Step back in time with their classic diner decor and fill up for the road with their American fare. The cafe is the go-to for simple but delicious food, plus their portions are huge, making it the perfect road trip fuel. Their menu has a selection of burgers, fries, and pies, with popular dishes like the Brian Burger or the Trucker Special Sandwich. You'll find more breakfast and brunch staples at Molly Brown's Country Cafe, which shines with its country-style comfort food, biscuits, chicken-fried steak, and desserts.