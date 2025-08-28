Michigan's Inland Waterway Hides A Friendly Village With Riverside Parks, Outdoor Fun, And Local Shops
Hidden within Northern Michigan's historic Inland Waterway, the village of Alanson sits along the Crooked River. This particular river is considered an important connection along the waterway, a nearly 40-mile chain of lakes and rivers and the longest waterway in the state. The waterway was used as a vital travel route for Native Americans, fur traders, and loggers, and Alanson, which was first settled in 1875, had a strong connection to the lumber industry there. Now, this friendly village is where visitors can enjoy riverside parks, outdoor fun, and local shops.
The nearest major airport to Alanson is Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. This highly rated airport has seen serious improvements over the years and is roughly a three-and-a-half-hour drive to Alanson. As far as hotels go, the only spot in Alanson is the Crooked River Lodge. However, reviews are generally positive, and the hotel has an outdoor fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs, kayak and bike rentals, and an indoor pool and hot tub. It's a great stay no matter what season it is — one Tripadvisor reviewer, in a five-star review, wrote, "All rooms face the river, with stunning views of nature. Helpful staff. We took drives into the surrounding area to enjoy the autumn colors." Like any hotel, prices will depend on when you stay, but at the time of writing, nightly rates are around $160 and drop to around $120 in the off-season.
Riverside parks and outdoor fun in Alanson
Alanson's proximity to the Crooked River is ideal for visitors, particularly during summer. Kayaking, canoeing, boating, and fishing are just some of the water-based activities you can have here during the warmer months. For those who enjoy RV camping, there's the Crooked River RV Park, which is located along the river. You also have the option to stay at nearby Petoskey, Burt Lake, and Maple Bay State campgrounds. If you plan to RV camp during the busy summer season, consider applying this sneaky trick for scoring coveted campsite reservations.
It's not just water-based activities you can take part in during your Alanson visit, though. The city and surrounding nature offer year-round fun for friends and families who love the outdoors. Spring through fall are fantastic for hiking and taking in the colorful flowers or the changing leaves, depending on when you go. Meanwhile, if a Northern Michigan winter doesn't scare you, you can enjoy snowmobiling or ice fishing here.
Check out the local shopping and dining
The great thing about Michigan is that you can find all sorts of charming and friendly small towns with cozy local shops, and Alanson is no exception with its local mom-and-pop-style shops. Two great examples of this are Happymess, which sells antiques and vintage items, and Dutch Oven Yarn Shop, which has been around for more than 50 years. You can also find more shopping in nearby Bay Harbor, Harbor Springs, Petoskey, Charlevoix, Indian River, and Mackinaw City.
Of course, you'll need to refuel with all that shopping, and Alanson is home to multiple worthwhile restaurants. For breakfast dishes and sandwiches, you can hit up the Dutch Oven Bakery. This is also a great local gem to get your morning coffee fix during your Alanson visit. For dinner, some popular spots are Jerk-n-depot and Bob's Place. Both venues have a bar and restaurant, and they serve plenty of American-style comfort food.