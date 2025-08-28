Michigan's Inland Waterway Hides A Friendly Village With Riverside Parks, Outdoor Fun, And Local Shops

Hidden within Northern Michigan's historic Inland Waterway, the village of Alanson sits along the Crooked River. This particular river is considered an important connection along the waterway, a nearly 40-mile chain of lakes and rivers and the longest waterway in the state. The waterway was used as a vital travel route for Native Americans, fur traders, and loggers, and Alanson, which was first settled in 1875, had a strong connection to the lumber industry there. Now, this friendly village is where visitors can enjoy riverside parks, outdoor fun, and local shops.

The nearest major airport to Alanson is Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. This highly rated airport has seen serious improvements over the years and is roughly a three-and-a-half-hour drive to Alanson. As far as hotels go, the only spot in Alanson is the Crooked River Lodge. However, reviews are generally positive, and the hotel has an outdoor fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs, kayak and bike rentals, and an indoor pool and hot tub. It's a great stay no matter what season it is — one Tripadvisor reviewer, in a five-star review, wrote, "All rooms face the river, with stunning views of nature. Helpful staff. We took drives into the surrounding area to enjoy the autumn colors." Like any hotel, prices will depend on when you stay, but at the time of writing, nightly rates are around $160 and drop to around $120 in the off-season.