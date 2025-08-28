North Carolina's Underrated Coastal Retreat Boasts Artsy Charm, Family-Friendly Fun, And Beaches
From the undulating slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the scenic highways through the Outer Banks, there's adventure waiting in North Carolina to suit all tastes. Trade the summertime crowds of the Outer Banks for the quiet Crystal Coast, where a secret island boasts a beautiful lighthouse and wild horses. And, a little further west, hugging the estuary where the White Oak River meets the Bogue Sound, you'll find a tranquil seaside town called Cape Carteret. Usually overlooked in favor of its Atlantic-facing neighbor, Emerald Isle — known for its warm turquoise waters and vibrant sunsets — Cape Carteret certainly offers its own vibrant charm worthy of a magical coastal getaway.
From marshland hikes to boating on the Bogue Sound and amusement park days for the family to enjoy, you'll find delights for everyone in Cape Carteret. Head to the fishing pier for great sunsets over the water, passing by cute cottages and sleepy streets as you go. Cross the bridge to the Bogue Banks and, within minutes, you'll find beaches galore — from tranquil, sandy dunescapes overlooking the inland marshes to the long stretch of Emerald Isle Beach facing the turquoise Atlantic surf. Keep in mind, however, that parking might be a tad limited.
For an adrenaline rush to thrill the kids, visit Mac Daddy's — a sprawling arcade filled with the flashing lights and echoing buzz of racing car games, pinball, lucky claw machines, and so much more. There's also a mini-golf course, a go-kart track, and the Sky Trail, where you'll get strapped in for the zipline-coaster ride of a lifetime. Once the adventure winds down and your belly is growling, set off to find a delicious meal at Cape Carteret's many local dining spots, whether it's a hearty steakhouse, fresh seafood, or Southern comfort food.
Waterfront fun around Cape Carteret
With so much to do in Cape Carteret, it's hard to know where to start. Kick off easy with a leisurely stroll around the Boathouse Creek Walking Trails north of town. This waterfront parkland stretches for over 3,000 feet along the shoreline, offering stunning views of the seaside landscape — not to mention excellent spots for fishing. You'll find even more pleasant hikes at the Cedar Point Tideland Trail, a popular destination for wildlife spotting, where boardwalks snake through the grassy marshes. Keep an eye out for seabirds swooping overhead and herds of deer hiding in the underbrush.
Afterward, rent a paddleboard or kayak and make your way to Shark Tooth Island just offshore. A tiny outcrop of forested dunes rising out of the emerald waters, you can wade in the shallows, hunt for fossilized shark teeth on the shore, or simply find a spot to sunbathe and enjoy the coastal view. The island is privately owned with no facilities, so make sure to keep off the sand dunes, stick to the shoreline area, and don't leave any litter behind.
For a change of pace, breeze across the water with Sandbar Safari, a boat charter offering fishing trips around the marshy islands and hidden inlets, with pit stops along sandbars for refreshing swims and shell hunting. Alternatively, go with Lizardfish Charters for a whirlwind afternoon boating through the White Oak River alongside two veteran captains. Take the whole family on an island excursion through the lowland waterways and spend the afternoon fishing, cast-netting, and snorkeling, or set off on a sunset cruise for unforgettable Crystal Coast seascapes. Then, head back to Cape Carteret just in time to fill up on a scrumptious dinner.
Other ways to enjoy your visit to Cape Carteret
If you're all beached out, there's still leisurely fun to be had around town. A day at the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores promises to be exciting for all the family. Better yet, it's located only a 30-minute drive across the Bogue Sound from Cape Carteret. You can spend hours there learning all about the aquatic critters that make their home in the Crystal Coast waters — from river otters frolicking in their play pool to interactive touch tanks with sea urchins and stingrays. Gargantuan habitat tanks let you stand back and observe schools of fish swimming alongside sharks around a sunken submarine, while an outdoor portion takes you to a reptile zone and bald eagle enclosure, surrounded by the tranquil marshland.
For a day of slipping and sliding, head to the Salty Pirate Waterpark. There are splash pools, spiraled tube slides, and chute slides for maximum zoom that will thrill both the kids and adults. Meanwhile, a lemonade stand and snack bar offer refreshment from the heat.
Once the day's done, sit down for a delectable steak at Ribeye's Steakhouse, a cozy local steak joint serving ribeyes with baked potatoes alongside a salad bar that will keep you coming back for more. Locals also love the Bogue House Restaurant for delectable seafood platters, great barbecue, and home-cooked favorites like collard greens and fried okra. Earlier in the day, find a delicious brunch at Angie's Lighthouse Café, with scrumptious choices like biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwiches, and short stack pancakes. The shrimp and grits also have rave reviews, and they're a must-try if you're in the South.