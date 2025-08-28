North Carolina's Underrated Coastal Retreat Boasts Artsy Charm, Family-Friendly Fun, And Beaches

From the undulating slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the scenic highways through the Outer Banks, there's adventure waiting in North Carolina to suit all tastes. Trade the summertime crowds of the Outer Banks for the quiet Crystal Coast, where a secret island boasts a beautiful lighthouse and wild horses. And, a little further west, hugging the estuary where the White Oak River meets the Bogue Sound, you'll find a tranquil seaside town called Cape Carteret. Usually overlooked in favor of its Atlantic-facing neighbor, Emerald Isle — known for its warm turquoise waters and vibrant sunsets — Cape Carteret certainly offers its own vibrant charm worthy of a magical coastal getaway.

From marshland hikes to boating on the Bogue Sound and amusement park days for the family to enjoy, you'll find delights for everyone in Cape Carteret. Head to the fishing pier for great sunsets over the water, passing by cute cottages and sleepy streets as you go. Cross the bridge to the Bogue Banks and, within minutes, you'll find beaches galore — from tranquil, sandy dunescapes overlooking the inland marshes to the long stretch of Emerald Isle Beach facing the turquoise Atlantic surf. Keep in mind, however, that parking might be a tad limited.

For an adrenaline rush to thrill the kids, visit Mac Daddy's — a sprawling arcade filled with the flashing lights and echoing buzz of racing car games, pinball, lucky claw machines, and so much more. There's also a mini-golf course, a go-kart track, and the Sky Trail, where you'll get strapped in for the zipline-coaster ride of a lifetime. Once the adventure winds down and your belly is growling, set off to find a delicious meal at Cape Carteret's many local dining spots, whether it's a hearty steakhouse, fresh seafood, or Southern comfort food.