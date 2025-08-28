Historic Charm Meets Modern Flair At West Virginia's Appalachian Beauty With A Walkable Downtown
When it comes to unrivaled mountain scenery and fascinating local history, West Virginia has tons to offer. From basking in the great outdoors by following the cascade trail to the state's most majestic waterfalls to simply stopping by to explore a delightful mountain town, there are plenty of options waiting. And, if you're looking for a little bit of both, Clarksburg might just be the place for you. Shining in the midst of the Appalachian foothills, this charming hidden gem boasts cozy streets, vibrant entertainment, and easy access to thrilling outdoor adventures.
Established in the 1780s, Clarksburg developed as an industrial hub for glassworks and coal production. Today, this delightful town is a zone of contrast where historic architecture serves as a picturesque backdrop to the booming aerospace and energy industries. Walk through Clarksburg's downtown area to admire the preserved 18th-century architecture, and browse the shops to pick up some artisan souvenirs. Meanwhile, the local calendar is punctuated with exciting events throughout the summer months — from a Greek Food Festival to the Clarksburg 10K, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival, and Christmas celebrations at the Clarksburg Winterfest in December. No matter when you visit, there's always something fun happening.
Split in two by the West Fork River, nature enthusiasts will find breathtaking scenery both nearby and in the greater area. Head to the Veterans Memorial Park for walking trails along the riverbank, while families with children can visit the Clarksburg Splash Zone next door during the summer months. Lastly, trailheads for scenic riverside mountain biking can be found in town. When you make your way back to Clarksburg at the end of the day, be sure to check out some of the delicious local eateries for a hearty meal.
Historic sights and cultural attractions in Clarksburg
Just a two-hour drive northeast of West Virginia's capital, Charleston, a visit to Clarksburg should be on everyone's itinerary. Spend the morning exploring the historic downtown district and you'll spot several iconic landmarks — from brownstone brick edifices in the Renaissance Revival style to the majestic Greek Revival façade of The Waldomore (pictured above), now part of the Clarksburg Public Library. In the afternoon, stop by the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and take memorable snaps of the incredible Romanesque architecture. If you're interested in learning about the town's past, the Clarksburg History Museum is a fascinating diversion bursting with eclectic displays of artifacts ranging from ancient fossils to military uniforms. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.
History geeks will absolutely love Watters Smith Memorial State Park, where you'll feel like you've been transported to the American frontier. Dedicated to the memory of the 18th-century settler, Watters Smith, this historic park features log cabins and quaint homesteads. Meanwhile, Smith's farmhouse, dating to 1876, is now a museum preserving the rich heritage of West Virginia's early pioneers. Outdoor enthusiasts can also enjoy the park, with its abundance of hiking trails and bike paths through tranquil woodlands, plus campgrounds for spending the night.
There's also Fort New Salem, located about 20 minutes outside town. This incredible living history museum is a replica of an Appalachian mountain village, where reenactors dressed in historic garb wander between log cabins and demonstrate the daily rituals of pioneer life. Fort New Salem is only open during select dates throughout the year, so make sure you plan ahead. If you're still in the mood for sightseeing, follow West Virginia's winding country roads down to Philippi, a charming riverside gem with historic streets just 30 minutes away.
Outdoor adventures and where to stay in Clarksburg
To experience the delights of the great outdoors, head to Lowndes Hill Park, where 58 acres of serene landscape stretch before you. Follow the winding paths to the summit of a grassy mound, perfect for admiring the sweeping vista of Clarksburg below. Evidence of Civil War history can also be seen in the trenches around the park. Dug by the Union Army to protect the town, they make your trek all the more interesting.
For the more adventurous, Valley Falls State Park offers miles of trails and fishing spots against the backdrop of four waterfalls gushing into the Tygart Valley River. About a 40-minute drive away, the state park was once a lumber boomtown during the 1800s, but was eventually abandoned due to floods and fires. Today, mountain bike paths meander through the remains of the old lumber mills hidden in the park's woodlands, while the half-mile-long stretch of waterfalls offers excellent whitewater kayaking opportunities. If you're looking for more relaxed fun, head about 40 minutes north to Cheat Lake, a postcard-perfect Appalachian lake offering endless recreation perfect for boating and a refreshing swim.
Once you've had your fill of outdoor adventures, head back to Clarksburg for a spot of grub. A hearty dinner can be found at The Wonder Bar Steakhouse. Top-rated on TripAdvisor, the surf and turf is always a great option. Otherwise, try the stuffed lobster tail, paired with their selection of tasty wines. Another local stomping ground is Jacoby's, a live music bar downtown where stellar bites and sweet libations are served alongside Monday night pool tournaments, board games, and a friendly atmosphere.