Nestled In New England's Mountains Is A Walkable Vermont City With Trails, Galleries, And Good Eats
Vermont's second city has always gotten short shrift. While Burlington — Vermont's artsy and largest city on the shores of Lake Champlain — kept the spotlight for culture, business, and education, Rutland toiled away in the marble quarries and on the railroad tracks. Along Otter Creek in south-central Vermont, it grew robust throughout the 19th century. Unfortunately, the 20th brought harder times, which grew acute in the wake of World War II, as trains and manufacturing declined. Thankfully, the strenuous efforts of past decades have brought some amount of revitalization to Rutland, and it continues. Visitors can find a lot of diamonds and hidden gems in Rutland, even if some remain a bit rough.
The geography of Rutland is perhaps the first highlight. With just 15,000 people, the city is never far from Vermont's natural world. In fact, the Green Mountain National Forest is its next-door neighbor, and several state parks can be found in the vicinity, including Gifford Woods State Park, Taconic Ramble State Park, and Bomoseen State Park. Even closer are the 918 acres of Aitken State Forest, just 5 miles from downtown Rutland. In winter, this high-altitude area becomes a ski hub, with one of the East Coast's most scenic ski resorts just 16 miles away, and this premier ski resort, with some of the East Coast's snowiest mountains, 10 miles farther. That's why Rutland makes an excellent basecamp for outdoor activities in New England.
Historic buildings and artsy galleries in Rutland
Getting to know Rutland starts in the downtown historic district. Here, find flickers of Rutland's heyday in several historic buildings, starting with the 1913 Paramount Theatre. Classical on the outside, Victorian on the inside, the theater has taken center stage in the social life of Rutland for more than a century and even served as a refuge in times of flood. Find more historic architecture in Merchant's Row, a well-preserved block of 19th-century buildings. The Morse Block, later Rutland Savings Bank, and now Castleton University Bank Gallery is particularly notable in its wrap-around, green marble façade. Indeed, marble forms the bones of Rutland and still glimmers in many buildings, including the Neoclassical-style Marble Savings Bank and Rutland City Hall.
The carving spirit remains strong in Rutland, even though the industry has long gone. The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center hosts workshops, residencies, exhibitions, and events throughout the year. The center and its artists are also steadily beautifying downtown and creating new statues of Rutland notables. These share downtown with more than 20 murals, such as Persi Narvaez's "Rutland City Buildings" at the intersection of West and Evelyn streets. Chaffee Art Center is another Rutland hub of creativity. Housed in a historic 19th-century mansion, the institution nurtures artistic talent at all ages and abilities, with a robust calendar of workshops, lectures, exhibitions, auctions, and social events. Fuel children's minds, in particular, at the Wonderfeet Kids' Museum.
Bites, boutiques, and hotels
Although technically a city, Rutland still exudes small-town charm. That comes through in several quirky boutiques and eateries downtown. Phoenix Books is as much a community center as a bookstore. Krusted Gold sells vintage wear, GreenSpell grows friendly house plants, while Loose Loona dispenses hygge along with tea and gifts. In between the shopping therapy, grab some bites and bevs at the many downtown eateries. The highest praise falls on Roots, which serves tuned-up bistro favorites fueled by local sources. Find a similar spirit with a strong wine list at Brix Bistro. For something more informal and handheld, aim for The Bakery and Ana's Empanadas. Hop 'N Moose Pub adds wood-fired pizzas and burgers, while also serving as the tasting room for Rutland Beer Works.
In Rutland itself, hotels are located to the south of downtown, along Route 7, and are primarily chains, including Hampton, Comfort, and Days inns. Far more options — and at higher levels of hospitality — are found outside the city, in and around the major ski resorts. A particularly large cluster of hotels, inns, and lodges can be found in Killington, along with a slew of restaurants, bars, and venues catering to them. Reaching them, and just about anywhere else in the area, requires a car. Thanks to its walkability, there's a little more flexibility for downtown Rutland, though, as Amtrak stops here, as does Vermont Translines' Route 7 bus to Albany International Airport. Driving to Rutland from there takes roughly the same time as Burlington International Airport, about two hours.