Nestled In New England's Mountains Is A Walkable Vermont City With Trails, Galleries, And Good Eats

Vermont's second city has always gotten short shrift. While Burlington — Vermont's artsy and largest city on the shores of Lake Champlain — kept the spotlight for culture, business, and education, Rutland toiled away in the marble quarries and on the railroad tracks. Along Otter Creek in south-central Vermont, it grew robust throughout the 19th century. Unfortunately, the 20th brought harder times, which grew acute in the wake of World War II, as trains and manufacturing declined. Thankfully, the strenuous efforts of past decades have brought some amount of revitalization to Rutland, and it continues. Visitors can find a lot of diamonds and hidden gems in Rutland, even if some remain a bit rough.

The geography of Rutland is perhaps the first highlight. With just 15,000 people, the city is never far from Vermont's natural world. In fact, the Green Mountain National Forest is its next-door neighbor, and several state parks can be found in the vicinity, including Gifford Woods State Park, Taconic Ramble State Park, and Bomoseen State Park. Even closer are the 918 acres of Aitken State Forest, just 5 miles from downtown Rutland. In winter, this high-altitude area becomes a ski hub, with one of the East Coast's most scenic ski resorts just 16 miles away, and this premier ski resort, with some of the East Coast's snowiest mountains, 10 miles farther. That's why Rutland makes an excellent basecamp for outdoor activities in New England.