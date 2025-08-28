Rick Steves Says To Bring Copies Of Your Important Documents With You On Vacation (Except For This One)

Preparing travel documents is all part of the Rick Steves-approved checklist to always do before traveling. And, on his travel website, the expert recommends taking photos or making photocopies of your most important paperwork and data to serve as backups. "I like to both pack along a hard copy and have a digital version available on my phone," he writes. Additionally, Steves also recommends that travelers "leave a physical copy with someone at home in case of an emergency." However, there's one type of documentation he says you should never carry photographic evidence of.

"Don't copy a debit or credit card," he warns. "Instead, keep just the number in a retrievable place." And preferably a secure one at that, such as in a password protected smartphone app, or inside a folder of hard-copy documents you store in your hotel room's safe. After all, in the wrong hands, a copy of your credit or debit card could lead to fraud and theft. In fact, ATM skimming is one of the most frustrating scams you may encounter in Europe.

Thankfully, you don't need the expiration date and security PIN to cancel a card, should you ever need to. Just having the number will be enough. In fact, several members of Steves' travel forum have vouched that you shouldn't need more than the last four digits of the card. Beyond that, they also recommend keeping these stored along with the phone numbers listed on the back for reporting a lost or stolen card. While it's smart to have backups of identity documents and even carry hard copies of prescriptions and travel itineraries, it does seem that copying financial cards is an unnecessary risk you'll want to avoid.