The Midwest's Largest Theme Park Is A Wildly Affordable Ohio Thrill With Record-Breaking Rides And Festivals

When it comes to rides, Kings Island packs a lot into its 364 acres. From heart-pounding drops on legendary coasters to the slick slides of Soak City, you'll find plenty of ways to get your adrenaline fix. It has even been named the "Wooden Coaster Capital in the World" by Coasters 101, as Kings Island boasts a massive 18,806 feet of track. The crown jewel of the park is The Beast, named the longest wooden coaster on Earth, stretching 1.4 miles with a ride time exceeding four minutes.

Kings Island is also home to the world's longest steel inverted roller coaster, The Banshee, which takes riders through seven stomach-churning inversions. For the ultimate thrill, Orion claims to "break the scream barrier." As one of seven giga coasters in the world, this ride has a first drop of 300 feet, hitting speeds of up to 91 miles per hour as it races over seven major hills. Before taking on these exciting coasters, be sure to check out these 16 tips to avoid huge lines at theme parks.

If you're looking for a break from the action, make your way to the front of the park to visit the scale replica of the Eiffel Tower, where an elevator ride to the top delivers scenic panoramic views. For younger kids, Planet Snoopy is a designated kid zone with gentle rides, a smaller coaster, and a live stage show. Families can also meet Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts at Camp Snoopy.

To beat the heat, head to Soak City, the 33-acre water park included admission. With two massive wave pools, 36 water slides, and a relaxing lazy river, it's a refreshing way to cool off on a long summer day. And the fun doesn't stop when the heat dies down; Kings Island is home to several seasonal events that keep visitors coming back throughout the year.