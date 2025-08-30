The Midwest's Largest Theme Park Is A Wildly Affordable Ohio Thrill With Record-Breaking Rides And Festivals
If you grew up in the Midwest, there's a good chance you've made a trip to Kings Island in Mason, Ohio. From the rip-roaring roller coasters to the famous blue ice cream, the region's largest theme park has been a go-to for families for decades — and for a good reason.
One of the big draws is its affordability, with tickets starting around $45. Compared to big-name parks that can charge more than $100 a day, Kings Island offers a more accessible park for those on a budget. Parking typically costs $30 a day, and food ranges from quick snacks to moderately-priced meals. Nearby hotels are also relatively budget-friendly, making it an easy road trip. Altogether, it's no surprise that Kings Island is ranked as one of the best amusement parks that isn't Disney.
While more cost-effective than some of its counterparts, Kings Island is also highly regarded for its exhilarating, record-breaking roller coasters. With 16 roller coasters, dozens of rides, and Soak City Water Park, this theme park has no shortage of thrills for visitors.
Can't miss rides and attractions
When it comes to rides, Kings Island packs a lot into its 364 acres. From heart-pounding drops on legendary coasters to the slick slides of Soak City, you'll find plenty of ways to get your adrenaline fix. It has even been named the "Wooden Coaster Capital in the World" by Coasters 101, as Kings Island boasts a massive 18,806 feet of track. The crown jewel of the park is The Beast, named the longest wooden coaster on Earth, stretching 1.4 miles with a ride time exceeding four minutes.
Kings Island is also home to the world's longest steel inverted roller coaster, The Banshee, which takes riders through seven stomach-churning inversions. For the ultimate thrill, Orion claims to "break the scream barrier." As one of seven giga coasters in the world, this ride has a first drop of 300 feet, hitting speeds of up to 91 miles per hour as it races over seven major hills. Before taking on these exciting coasters, be sure to check out these 16 tips to avoid huge lines at theme parks.
If you're looking for a break from the action, make your way to the front of the park to visit the scale replica of the Eiffel Tower, where an elevator ride to the top delivers scenic panoramic views. For younger kids, Planet Snoopy is a designated kid zone with gentle rides, a smaller coaster, and a live stage show. Families can also meet Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts at Camp Snoopy.
To beat the heat, head to Soak City, the 33-acre water park included admission. With two massive wave pools, 36 water slides, and a relaxing lazy river, it's a refreshing way to cool off on a long summer day. And the fun doesn't stop when the heat dies down; Kings Island is home to several seasonal events that keep visitors coming back throughout the year.
Year-round fun at Kings Island
Summer celebrations kick off with the Star-Spangled Nights on July 4th and 5th. Starting after the park closes, a giant fireworks show lights up the sky to the tune of patriotic classics, making it the perfect way to cap off a day at Kings Island. Just a few weeks later, the Grand Carnivale brings the sights, sounds, and flavors of international cultures to Mason, Ohio. Usually held in late July, this vibrant celebration features music, food, and performances from cultures around the world. And don't miss the Color Parade and its finale with drones, lasers, and fireworks.
Kings Island also knows how to get in on the chills and thrills of Halloween. Tricks and Treats is a family-friendly event full of mischief and sweets. There is a costume contest, spooky activities, and candy. When the sun goes down, things get more sinister. The Halloween Haunt — voted best Halloween Event in the country in several recent years — transforms the park into a scare zone with monsters, ghosts, and ghouls lurking around every corner. But be warned, this is intended for those looking for a fright and not recommended for kids under the age of 13.
Colder weather brings holiday magic to the park with Winterfest, featuring more than 7 million lights as well as ice skating, live music, and plenty of festive cheer. During the winter season, the Eiffel Tower becomes a 314-foot Christmas tree that is lit every night during the Winterfest Wonderland Parade.
So, whether you're looking to cool off at Soak City, test your nerve on the record-breaking coasters, or get in on the holiday spirit, Kings Island has something for every season. If you're looking to extend your Ohio theme park road trip, consider heading about three and a half hours north to Cedar Point — one of the oldest amusement parks in the country, packed with towering coasters and family fun.