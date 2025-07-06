16 Tips To Avoid Huge Lines At Any Theme Park

Hot diggity dog, it's the big day! You've been looking forward to this theme park visit for weeks, maybe months, maybe years. You step through the ornate gates festooned with beloved cartoon characters and are immediately awestruck by the twisting roller coasters, colorfully surreal scenery, and people (so many people!) whom you'll likely be completely enveloped among for hours while stuck waiting in long lines throughout the entire day ahead.

To some extent, there's no escaping the crowds during a day at the amusement park. These sprawling establishments are specifically designed to draw and entertain immense throngs of all ages. However, there are ways to minimize the amount of time you spend in lines at theme parks — whether with clever tactics or wads of cash.

You want to avoid long lines at theme parks for many reasons. Time is money, and each minute spent waiting is a minute lost riding gravity-defying contraptions or enjoying other attractions. Also, enduring lengthy waits while lined up amid hundreds of humans can result in unpleasant circumstances — Disney World lines get so long that disgustingly unsanitary behavior reportedly happens mid-queue. Don't subject yourself to unnecessarily extended stretches of standing around in the sun while surrounded by overwhelming masses. You can fly through mechanized fantasies more frequently during each theme park visit by trying the following tips, most of which don't cost a dime more than the price of admission.