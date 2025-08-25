The Airline Favored By Plus-Sized Passengers Has Taken Away An Essential Perk

Southwest Airlines' long-running open seating policy will be ending in January of 2026, and that's not the only change on the horizon for this popular carrier. In August 2025, the airline announced upcoming changes to their second seat policy that could impact how much plus-sized travelers need to pay to fly Southwest.

Prior to this change, passengers requiring a second seat for comfort could get the additional space for free in many situations. Customers had two ways to take advantage of this perk. They could book a second seat in advance and request a refund after the flight, or make the request at the airport to receive an extra seat at no charge. There were some restrictions on this policy, including that refunds would only be issued if the flight had extra seats available. Still, while the perk wasn't available for every flight, it was a viable option for plus-sized passengers to save money on their travel, and had made Southwest a popular option with this demographic.

The new policy states that customers "who encroach upon the neighboring seat(s) should proactively purchase the needed number of seats prior to travel" (via Southwest Airlines). Southwest may also require passengers to purchase a second seat if it deems it necessary for safety purposes. Refunds will still be granted on request after travel. The new policy goes into effect concurrent with the end of open seating on January 26, 2026.