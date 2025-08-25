The Airline Favored By Plus-Sized Passengers Has Taken Away An Essential Perk
Southwest Airlines' long-running open seating policy will be ending in January of 2026, and that's not the only change on the horizon for this popular carrier. In August 2025, the airline announced upcoming changes to their second seat policy that could impact how much plus-sized travelers need to pay to fly Southwest.
Prior to this change, passengers requiring a second seat for comfort could get the additional space for free in many situations. Customers had two ways to take advantage of this perk. They could book a second seat in advance and request a refund after the flight, or make the request at the airport to receive an extra seat at no charge. There were some restrictions on this policy, including that refunds would only be issued if the flight had extra seats available. Still, while the perk wasn't available for every flight, it was a viable option for plus-sized passengers to save money on their travel, and had made Southwest a popular option with this demographic.
The new policy states that customers "who encroach upon the neighboring seat(s) should proactively purchase the needed number of seats prior to travel" (via Southwest Airlines). Southwest may also require passengers to purchase a second seat if it deems it necessary for safety purposes. Refunds will still be granted on request after travel. The new policy goes into effect concurrent with the end of open seating on January 26, 2026.
What does the Southwest policy change mean for travelers?
The main change here for travelers who need two seats is that you'll need to plan ahead. Starting in January, you'll no longer have the option to request additional space on the day of your flight. If you don't purchase an extra seat and the airline crew determines you need one, you'll need to pay for that second seat before boarding at the fare listed for day-of bookings. If a seat isn't available, you'll be rebooked on an alternate flight.
You can still request a refund after traveling, whether you purchased two seats in advance or were required to add a seat on the day of your flight. The refund request must be made within 90 days of the flight, and will only be disbursed if the flight departs with at least one open seat and both seats were purchased in the same fare class. The seat is nonrefundable if the flight is sold out. Basically, you may still be able to use two seats for the price of one, but it isn't guaranteed, and you won't know for sure until the day of departure.
Is Southwest still the cheapest option for travelers who need two seats?
Southwest Airlines has implemented a number of changes in 2025 that are likely to increase costs for travelers, including fees for checked bags, eliminating the old policy of two free checked bags per passenger. Despite these changes, though, it is still likely to be the most affordable way for plus-sized travelers to fly in the United States, especially since they still lead the pack when it comes to big seats and nonstop flight offerings.
American Airlines, United Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and Frontier Airlines all require passengers who cannot sit in their seat with the armrests lowered to purchase a second seat with no refund offered. Delta Air Lines does not require the purchase of a second seat, though if a passenger "cannot safely and comfortably fit in a single seat," they may be asked to move seats or be rebooked on a different flight if more space isn't available (via Delta Air Lines). No refund is offered for purchased second seats.
The only other major airline in the United States to offer second seat refunds is Alaska Airlines. Their policy is similar to Southwest's new rules. Customers are required to purchase a second seat, but are eligible for a refund if the flight departed with an open seat. The bottom line here for both Southwest and Alaska Airlines is, if you don't want to be stuck paying double for your ticket, avoid booking travel during peak times when flights are likely to be sold out.