Maine's Wildly Charming Coastal Village Just Outside Portland Is Known For Iconic Shopping, Camping, And Downtown

Maine has earned the moniker "vacationland" for a reason. With hundreds of miles of scenic coastline dotted with seaside towns, historic lighthouses, sprawling pine forests, rugged mountains, and idyllic lakes and rivers, it has plenty for visitors to explore in all seasons. While the state's most popular tourist attraction is likely Acadia National Park (with its unique, postcard-worthy scenery), it's second-most attention-grabbing spot is located in Freeport, a charming coastal village not far from the larger city of Portland.

In Maine, there's no more iconic shopping destination than Freeport. This small town in Maine's Midcoast region is best known as the home of legendary outdoor clothing and gear store L.L. Bean. The retailer has a massive flagship store downtown, featuring a giant replica of its signature Bean Boot out front. There are also numerous outlet stores and boutiques hawking locally made Maine goods to peruse. But there's more to do in Freeport than shop. The city is also home to a lively restaurant and brewery scene, plus incredible natural scenery thanks to its location nestled between two state parks. It's a worthy stop on your way up to Acadia or back down to Portland (aka one of the best foodie destinations in the country).

The most efficient way to reach Freeport is by flying into Portland and renting a car, as it's only about a 25-minute drive north from the Portland International Jetport. Another option is flying into Boston (a much larger airport with more flights per day) and then renting a car. From Boston, you can get to Freeport in under two and a half hours. However, if you have time, take the longer, scenic route and enjoy a coastal road trip through charming seaside New England towns and historic harbors.