Tennessee's 'Living History Museum' Is A Storied Community With Intriguing Heritage Sites

Visitors to Shiloh can travel even further back in time by visiting the Shiloh Indian Mounds. The mounds are from a prehistoric society that historians refer to as the Shiloh chiefdom, and the first archeological excavation of the area took place in 1899. There are six platform mounds surrounded by other mounds in the surrounding area, and historians believe that the large mounds were used as platforms for important structures and the smaller ones were used for homes. There is a self-guided tour through the mounds that runs a little over a mile, and the mounds are only a six-minute drive from the visitor center.

While there are not many lodging options in Shiloh proper, there are a variety of places close by where travelers can stay. The Shiloh Chennault Mansion is a historic bed and breakfast that has luxury suites and historical artifacts. The mansion is only about a 20-minute drive from Shiloh. For adventurous types, Pickwick Adventures offers a variety of tents and other outdoorsy options that allow travelers to really enjoy the natural beauty of the area.

Shiloh is a little under three hours away from Nashville by car or a little over two hours away from Memphis by car. Visitors who want to spend more time in Memphis should be sure to check out the skyline views at Mud Island River Park.