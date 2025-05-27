In The Forested Foothills Of Tennessee's Appalachian Mountains Is A Quaint And Uniquely Historic City
The Appalachian Mountains of Tennessee are home to some of America's most vibrant landscapes. They're also home to wonderful family-friendly attractions, including one of the best aquariums in the country. But with all of these amenities and natural wonders come hordes of visitors — so if you're seeking a more relaxed vacation, you'll need to venture off the beaten path. Elizabethton is a great alternative to popular spots like Gatlinburg and Knoxville, offering a quaint downtown, heaps of historic charm, and quick access to bountiful hiking trails through the rolling mountains.
Elizabethton sits along the Doe and Watauga Rivers, about two hours east of Knoxville. With a population of around 14,000 as of this publication, you'll find it to be a charming, under-the-radar city overflowing with Appalachian charm. Settled in the 1760s and officially incorporated in 1905, this town will treat you to dozens of historic sites as you meander its streets, relax in its parks, and dive into its excellent museums. You're also close to Cherokee National Forest and Blue Hole Falls, allowing you to surround yourself in more picturesque Tennessee landscapes.
Explore the forested foothills around Elizabethton, TN
A trip to Tennessee isn't complete without spending a bit of time in its wilderness. Much of the landscape is overrun with mountains, dense forests, and rolling rivers — and that's especially true of Elizabethton. Similar to another storied mountain town in Tennessee, you'll find plenty of great hiking in and around Elizabethton. Even if you don't want to venture far from town, you can still enjoy the Doe River at Edward's Island Park. The 6-mile Elizabethton Linear Trail cuts through the park. Consider walking its entirety to see some of the city's best attractions. With picnic tables and benches along the way, you'll have plenty of chances to kick back and relax.
For the more adventurous, Blue Hole Falls is a must-visit. Located a few minutes east of downtown, the short trail takes you to a stunning, multi-tier waterfall. It's quite easy at just 0.3 miles and gains little elevation, though it treats you to one of the area's most stunning natural amenities. Along with serving as a great spot for pictures, there's a small swimming area if you need to beat the summer heat.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is another excellent choice. Blending natural scenery with a history lesson, it's a great spot to stomp along miles of trails while exploring key historical events from the 18th century. Beyond wonderful hiking paths, you'll get to see Tennessee's oldest frame house, participate in interpretive programs, and get a glimpse inside pivotal events of the American Revolution.
Elizabethton's historic charm
If the flair of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park has you intrigued, there are plenty of other spots in Elizabethton to enjoy as well. You can head over to the roundabout at Main Street and Elk Ave to see a monolithic Veterans Monument, stroll through the Historic District to see buildings from the late 1700s, or walk through the Covered Bridge — which some say is the oldest operational covered bridge in all of Tennessee.
Want to stretch your legs while diving into Elizabethton's history? Take the self-guided Downtown Elizabethton Walking Tour. You can view a virtual guide online or pick up a booklet at the Visitor Center. Spanning several blocks along both the east and west banks of the Doe River, you'll walk by the Carter County Courthouse, the beautiful St. Thomas Episcopal Church, and the Art Nouveau style Ritz Theater.
You're also an hour away from Asheville and a historic arts and crafts destination that's the perfect complement to the sights around Elizabethton. Consider taking a quick drive south to witness dramatic sculpture gardens, artifacts relating to Biltmore Industries and its textiles and woodwork, and even an eclectic pinball museum.