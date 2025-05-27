In The Forested Foothills Of Tennessee's Appalachian Mountains Is A Quaint And Uniquely Historic City

A trip to Tennessee isn't complete without spending a bit of time in its wilderness. Much of the landscape is overrun with mountains, dense forests, and rolling rivers — and that's especially true of Elizabethton. Similar to another storied mountain town in Tennessee, you'll find plenty of great hiking in and around Elizabethton. Even if you don't want to venture far from town, you can still enjoy the Doe River at Edward's Island Park. The 6-mile Elizabethton Linear Trail cuts through the park. Consider walking its entirety to see some of the city's best attractions. With picnic tables and benches along the way, you'll have plenty of chances to kick back and relax.

For the more adventurous, Blue Hole Falls is a must-visit. Located a few minutes east of downtown, the short trail takes you to a stunning, multi-tier waterfall. It's quite easy at just 0.3 miles and gains little elevation, though it treats you to one of the area's most stunning natural amenities. Along with serving as a great spot for pictures, there's a small swimming area if you need to beat the summer heat.

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is another excellent choice. Blending natural scenery with a history lesson, it's a great spot to stomp along miles of trails while exploring key historical events from the 18th century. Beyond wonderful hiking paths, you'll get to see Tennessee's oldest frame house, participate in interpretive programs, and get a glimpse inside pivotal events of the American Revolution.