A Colorful, Historic Neighborhood With Canals And Cobblestones Is Considered 'Quintessential Copenhagen'
Copenhagen, a great city for solo travelers, has the distinction of being the world's happiest city, as it's a European paradise with bike lanes, green spaces, and a 37-hour workweek. Part of its charm are its quaint canals, Scandinavian architecture, clean streets, and distinct neighborhoods. When you picture Copenhagen — historic, colorful houses lining boat-filled canals mixed with modern architecture — you're probably envisioning one of the city's most famous boroughs: Christianshavn.
Christianshavn is part of Copenhagen's center, located on the island of Amager, a bridge away from the city's most iconic sight, Nyhavn. It's also connected by several other iconic bridges, like the "Circle Bridge," where you can catch a glimpse of yet another classic Copenhagen building, the "Black Diamond," the Royal Library. Christianshavn also contains the city's unique "Freetown Christiania," a group of abandoned military barracks that was taken over by hippies in the 1970s. Christiania is somewhat controversial, as it exists outside of Danish (or international) law; truly a "free city." It's an artsy, funky part of town known for sustainability and communal living.
While Christianshavn is definitely under Danish law, it's still a hip, art-centered neighborhood. The old warehouses and merchant homes now feature international cuisine, art studios, and co-working hubs, along with charming apartments. Cutting-edge design is bordered by traditional brick row buildings, and old barges-turned-homes line the canal, along with speedboats and flashy sailboats. The cobblestone streets carry you past some of Copenhagen's oldest corners, yet showcase the best of innovative Danish design. This is quintessential Copenhagen.
Christianshavn: where history meets modernity
Christianshavn was established by King Christian IV in 1618.The king was inspired by Amsterdam's canals, with smaller canals intersecting with one main canal, which would lead to the harbor for easy access to docking ships. The area still retains a maritime feel and remains reminiscent of Amsterdam. Important historical buildings in Christianshavn include the 1872 Danish Sugar Factories, the North Atlantic House, and the Church of Our Savior, with the iconic spiral staircase winding up its golden tower. Climb the 400 steps for incredible panoramic views of the "city of towers." Christianshavn canal is lined by two streets: Overgaden Oven Vandent and Overgaden Neden Vandent, which loosely translate to "the streets above and below the water." Along with galleries, shops, studios, and restaurants, these streets also contain research centers and schools, further promoting innovation and creativity in Christianshavn.
An oasis for creatives, Christianshavn is a magnet for artists, artisans, and chefs. It's home to the famous Noma, one of the best restaurants in the world, along with charming cafes, tempting bakeries, and street food for less lofty (read: expensive and impossible to get into) eating options. For a huge variety of street food from all over the world, visit the Broens Gadekøkken area.
Thanks to the canals, one of the best ways to experience Christianshavn is on a boat tour, which Rick Steves says is a classic Introduction to any Copenhagen visit. However, it's worth it to explore this trendy neighborhood on foot or by bike (just like a Dane), as Christianshavn is both pedestrian and bike-friendly. Like most of the city, Christianshavn is also committed to sustainability and community, as evidenced in the green parks, communal spaces, and public transport options.