What Travelers Need To Know About The New Crop Of Class Action Lawsuits Against Annoying Airline Practices

If you've ever paid to check a suitcase, squeezed into a seat seemingly designed for a contortionist, or missed a life event because of a flight delay — you're not alone. Air travel can be a hassle, and as flights keep getting more expensive, travelers are growing more sensitive to how airlines cut corners or tack on fees for the smallest conveniences. That's why travel hacks — like how to choose the best seat based on your preferences and tips to elevate your economy experience — often go viral. Now, it seems some passengers have had enough: Delta and United Airlines, two of the biggest commercial carriers in the U.S., are facing class-action lawsuits over misleading airplane seating configurations. Passengers on both airlines allege they paid extra for window seats, only to board and find themselves next to a blank wall.

Window seats are coveted by many travelers because they offer an outside view, a surface to lean on (perfect for in-flight naps), and control over the window shade. Airlines often up-charge for the ability to select these seats, but many travelers are willing to pay that premium to ensure they don't have to sit in the dreaded middle. When you cough up the extra cash, you expect to get what's promised.

A New York-based plaintiff named Nicholas Meyer is leading the suit against Delta. Meyer claims he booked a flight from LaGuardia Airport to Orange County, California, with a connection in Atlanta. Despite paying for a window seat, he spent almost 5 hours next to a bank wall. Similarly, passenger Aviva Copaken, part of the United suit, claims she paid for window seats on three consecutive flights. As someone who suffers from claustrophobia, the window was essential. But on all three flights, she says, there was no window.