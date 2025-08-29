New Mexico's Hidden Gem Oasis Is A State Park On A Long Lake With Water Recreation And Canyons In The Desert

Outdoor recreation and beautiful nature go hand in hand in New Mexico, where you can soak in hot springs by the gorgeous canyon of the Rio Grande. You can also strap on your hiking boots and tackle New Mexico's highest peak with alpine lakes and forests. But if you prefer to spend your summer days by the water, there's one local hotspot that shouldn't be overlooked — Ute Lake State Park. This destination is considered a hidden gem, because although it gets plenty of locals frolicking in its calm waters, you won't see too many other tourists along its shores. At least for now.

Ute Lake is actually a reservoir along the Canadian River. It boasts around 13 miles of picturesque shoreline, so you can usually escape the crowds here and enjoy a more private day out by the water. As you would expect, water recreation isn't hard to find. Boating, water skiing, swimming, and fishing are all part of the lake's allure. When it comes to fishing, you can reel in various game species, including walleye, smallmouth bass, and catfish. The lake's five boat ramps and marina make it easy to get out on the water without much fuss.

Of course, fishing isn't for everyone. Fortunately, there are plenty of activities on offer for young and old. People often get out on kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, while the covered playground is great for kids. There are also various shaded picnic areas around the state park with tables and benches. On those warm and sunny days, you may simply want to stretch out on one of the beaches or along the grassy shoreline and take intermittent dips into the calm, blue water to cool off between chapters in your book or a snack from your picnic basket.