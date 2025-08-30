The Surprising Creatures Guests Have Found In Hotel Pools Around The World

If you've got a pool in the backyard, you might expect to find some critters and debris in the water now and then — spiders and dead bugs, leaves, random schmutz, etc. And if you're hosting a family gathering, there definitely might be some strange creatures in the water. But if you're on vacation, either in simple, local lodgings or a one-of-a-kind, world-class resort like Desert Rock Resort inland from the Red Sea, the last thing you'd expect to see in your pool is a non-human creature. You certainly wouldn't expect to come across, say, a bumbling bear, some gamboling monkeys, slithering snakes, a frolicking eagle, or a lounging sea lion. It turns out that not only can you go to nature, but nature can also go to you.

On the practical side of things, visitors to hotels with outdoor pools should never discount the possibility that an animal guest might run, jump, slide, or land in the water unannounced. This is especially the case in heavily wooded regions like North America, which contain tons of wildlife, like snakes. Lots of states are filled with snakes hidden in plain sight in and around bodies of water, like Ohio, and there's no guarantee that a snake will differentiate between a natural pond and an all-expenses paid, luxury resort pool. Other regions of the world, like Southeast Asia, are flush with mischievous monkeys that can basically infiltrate anywhere they want. Animals have been spotted in hotel pools in these regions and lots of places in between, like Bali and the Galapagos Islands. But so long as no one gets hurt by all the (sometimes literal) monkey business, then no harm, no foul (or waterfowl).