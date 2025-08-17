Ohio's Most Snake-Filled Lakes And Rivers Are Hiding In Plain Sight

Home to grasslands, canyons, marshes, and other ecosystems, it should come as no surprise that Ohio is just a paradise for snakes. With 25 native snake species — several of which are either aquatic or semi-aquatic — iconic destinations like Lake Erie's lakeside towns and sandy beaches might render an unexpected encounter with these reptiles. The same can be said for some of the rivers within the Buckeye State.

Don't worry though, as only three types of venomous snakes can be found in all of Ohio. Those are the Northern copperhead, the Eastern massasauga rattlesnake, and the timber rattlesnake. If you see a snake, even in an area where venomous snakes have not been spotted, it's a good idea to keep your distance. If you are bitten by a snake, call 911. Move away from the snake, remove any jewelry, watches or tight clothing, and sit or lie down in a comfortable position. If possible, wash the area with soap and water, and wrap it loosely with a clean, dry bandage.

After learning about the many snake species in Ohio, planning a getaway to the state's picturesque countryside and tranquil lakes might sound frightening. However, it's important to highlight that snakes are not out to get you or harm you in any way. In fact, running into one is unlikely and snakes won't attack unless you bother them. So, if by any unfortunate reason you run into one of these reptiles, just keep your distance. Still — just so you can get somewhat of an idea as to which lakes and rivers in Ohio are snakes' favorites — here's a quick list that can help you plan your next Midwest outdoor adventure.