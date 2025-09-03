LA's Underrated Canyon Trail Tucked Beside The PCH Offers Sweeping Ocean Views And Untouched Wilderness
Even in a country boasting as many beautiful landscapes as the U.S., you'd be hard-pressed to find a more scenic road trip route than the world-famous Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). Hugging the California coast for over 600 of the most breathtaking miles imaginable, this epic stretch of tarmac — built almost 100 years ago — takes in sky-scraping trees, majestic mountains, picture-perfect beaches, and some truly jaw-dropping vistas. With everything from trendy surfing spots and historic outposts in the wilderness to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood on the menu, working out when and where to stop while driving along it can prove tricky. Tucked away beside the PCH, though, in idyllic Malibu, is a hike that needs to be on your radar. It's called the Corral Canyon Loop Trail, and it's something of a hidden gem.
Much like the Big Sur Jade Cove further up the coast, Corral Canyon is well worth parking your car and lacing up your outdoorsy footwear. Marrying sweeping views of the ocean with untouched Golden State nature, making some time to stretch your legs and have a picnic in this wonderful pocket of Los Angeles County is a must. The Sara Wan Trailhead, where the walk starts and ends, is a roughly 30-mile drive from LAX — meaning it's nicely accessible for anyone just beginning or just finishing their Californian adventure. Trust us: add it to the itinerary.
Hiking the Corral Canyon Loop Trail
The first thing to say about the Corral Canyon Loop Trail is that, despite its relatively modest total distance of 2.4 miles, it's actually considered a moderately difficult hike. It's (intermittently) challenging reputation stems from its almost 530 feet of elevation gain and the steep climbing sections that come with this. Other things to be aware of before setting out include the narrow and overgrown makeup of the trail. You'll want to wear long pants. There's not much shade in these parts either, so get your practical head on and be sure to bring loads of water and a sun-blocking hat with you. The route has an estimated completion time of 75 minutes.
Wandering through Corral Canyon Park's 1,000 acres of wilderness, you'll be treated to spectacular mountain views on one side and Pacific Ocean panoramas on the other. In short, you'll wish you had eyes in the back of your head. As part of your journey, you'll also get to stroll through a bit of the 700-acre Cameron Nature Preserve at Puerco Canyon. Along the way, you'll come across coast live oak, alder, willow, and California sycamore trees. It all gets particularly pretty in spring and summer, when soul-stirring wildflowers cover the hillside and — with a little help from the big ocean backdrop behind them — make it feel like you've stumbled into a painting on an art gallery wall.
Accessing the Corral Canyon Loop Trail
At the Sara Wan Trailhead, which is your gateway to the loop, you'll find a handy little array of facilities and features including picnic areas, restrooms, educational displays, benches for rest and recuperation, and seasonal access to Dan Blocker Beach — named after the actor who played Hoss on the TV show "Bonanza." For those driving the entire length of the PCH, or even just those stopping by for a visit, there's also some useful parking options here. Leaving your car in the lot by Malibu Seafood, where you'll be able to fill up on some well-deserved fresh fish post-hike, will cost you $12. Alternatively, park somewhere along the highway for free.
Once you've finished the Corral Canyon Loop Trail, and sated your appetite on ahi tuna burgers and lobster rolls, don't leave Malibu without experiencing the seclusion of Big Rock Beach. Got a taste for getting outside in this part of the world? Make your way to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area for a relaxing walk along the stunning Solstice Canyon Trail.