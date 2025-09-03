LA's Underrated Canyon Trail Tucked Beside The PCH Offers Sweeping Ocean Views And Untouched Wilderness

Even in a country boasting as many beautiful landscapes as the U.S., you'd be hard-pressed to find a more scenic road trip route than the world-famous Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). Hugging the California coast for over 600 of the most breathtaking miles imaginable, this epic stretch of tarmac — built almost 100 years ago — takes in sky-scraping trees, majestic mountains, picture-perfect beaches, and some truly jaw-dropping vistas. With everything from trendy surfing spots and historic outposts in the wilderness to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood on the menu, working out when and where to stop while driving along it can prove tricky. Tucked away beside the PCH, though, in idyllic Malibu, is a hike that needs to be on your radar. It's called the Corral Canyon Loop Trail, and it's something of a hidden gem.

Much like the Big Sur Jade Cove further up the coast, Corral Canyon is well worth parking your car and lacing up your outdoorsy footwear. Marrying sweeping views of the ocean with untouched Golden State nature, making some time to stretch your legs and have a picnic in this wonderful pocket of Los Angeles County is a must. The Sara Wan Trailhead, where the walk starts and ends, is a roughly 30-mile drive from LAX — meaning it's nicely accessible for anyone just beginning or just finishing their Californian adventure. Trust us: add it to the itinerary.