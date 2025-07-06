Hidden On California's Pacific Coast Highway Is A Wild Malibu Beach With Sand, Tide Pools, And Unique Rocks
Home to world-class surfing and scenic beaches lined with celebrity homes, Malibu is a California icon. But it's a mistake to think of it as a single beach — or even as a Los Angeles neighborhood. With more than 10,000 residents, Malibu is a city in its own right, with more than 20 miles of coastline and dozens of smaller neighborhoods dotting its picturesque landscape.
Some are well-known, like Carbon Beach, also known as "Billionaire's Beach" for its luxurious oceanfront houses. Then there's the family-friendly Zuma Beach, which the LA County Government called "the ultimate Southern California beach." But others have hardly any name recognition at all, like quiet Big Rock Beach, tucked between Pacific Palisades and the historic Malibu Pier. It's named for the massive rock formation off the shore that juts out of the ocean. At high tide, there's no beach at all — the sandy shoreline is only exposed at low tide — and the area isn't particularly easy to access, adding to the secluded atmosphere. Even on a sunny day, you might not see anyone around except for seabirds, seals lounging in the sun, and locals walking their dogs.
How to access Big Rock Beach
So what's the best strategy for enjoying this hidden gem of a beach in Malibu, and what can you expect once you're there? First things first — there are two access points to Big Rock Beach along the Pacific Coast Highway. One is at 20000 East Pacific Coast Highway near the turnoff to Big Rock Drive, which leads up into the hills overlooking the ocean. There's a small parking area, but if you leave a car there, use caution when crossing the street to the beach. The other access point, called Maritime Rocks Beach Access, is about half a mile west, though note that this access point is temporarily closed following the California wildfires.
Once you're on Big Rock Beach, explore the rocky coastline and look for tide pools that form when the tide goes in and out. You'll likely spot crabs, sea stars, anemones, and possibly even fish and octopus. The water is suitable for swimming (though the entire area is quite rocky), and it's also a popular dive site. Bring a picnic or some cold drinks, and don't forget your camera — Big Rock is a wonderful spot to catch the sunset. If you love the quiet setting of Big Rock Beach, consider detouring to nearby Point Dume, a scenic, secluded state beach with breathtaking views.
Plan your stay in Malibu
Big Rock Beach is located just minutes from the Malibu Pier and the commercial area around it, which is where you'll find restaurants, grocery stores, and other practical services. You can make the same journey by city bus — the trip takes about 15 minutes and costs $1.75. Malibu Farm Pier Café is a great choice for breakfast or lunch with ocean views, while the nearby Carbon Beach Club Restaurant at the Malibu Beach Inn (rooms from $825 per night) is an elegant spot for late afternoon cocktails or a memorable dinner overlooking the Pacific.
More affordable lodgings nearby include the Surfider Hotel ($384 per night) and M Malibu ($238 per night). Malibu is an exclusive area, but you don't have to overspend to have a great time. Follow these budget-friendly tips for your trip to Los Angeles if you're looking to get the most out of your money.
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is about an hour's drive from Malibu, depending on traffic. You'll need at least double the time if you make the trip by public transportation, as you'll have to change buses or metro lines in Los Angeles. But no matter how you get there, a trip to Big Rock Beach promises to be a scenic escape from the usual crowds of Southern California.