Hidden On California's Pacific Coast Highway Is A Wild Malibu Beach With Sand, Tide Pools, And Unique Rocks

Home to world-class surfing and scenic beaches lined with celebrity homes, Malibu is a California icon. But it's a mistake to think of it as a single beach — or even as a Los Angeles neighborhood. With more than 10,000 residents, Malibu is a city in its own right, with more than 20 miles of coastline and dozens of smaller neighborhoods dotting its picturesque landscape.

Some are well-known, like Carbon Beach, also known as "Billionaire's Beach" for its luxurious oceanfront houses. Then there's the family-friendly Zuma Beach, which the LA County Government called "the ultimate Southern California beach." But others have hardly any name recognition at all, like quiet Big Rock Beach, tucked between Pacific Palisades and the historic Malibu Pier. It's named for the massive rock formation off the shore that juts out of the ocean. At high tide, there's no beach at all — the sandy shoreline is only exposed at low tide — and the area isn't particularly easy to access, adding to the secluded atmosphere. Even on a sunny day, you might not see anyone around except for seabirds, seals lounging in the sun, and locals walking their dogs.