Alabama's 'Marble City' Has Southern Small-Town Charm, Outdoor Adventures, And An Ice Cream Creamery
Some come to Alabama seeking white sand and blue waters on the southern coast's beaches. Others like exploring the waterfalls, lakes, and scenic trails throughout the state. But no matter your preference, one thing is for certain – there's no lack of natural wonders in the Yellowhammer State. Alabama also has other intriguing geological features that lie beneath its surface. The small town of Sylacauga's claim to fame is a massive bed of marble that sits 400 feet below the ground. This chunk of designer stone is about 32 miles long and 1.5 miles wide. You can see Sylacauga's famous marble in other notable spots outside of the state, too. The next time you're in Washington, D.C., checking out all of the best activities in the nation's capital, make sure you visit the Lincoln Memorial — its ceiling is made from Sylacauga marble.
The small airport in the "Marble City" doesn't have commercial flights, but it's the home base of the Central Alabama Soaring Society that offers glider flights as a fun add-on to your trip. If you're visiting Sylacauga, you can book a flight to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM), which is a little over an hour away. Birmingham is Alabama's cultural city that foodies love, so you may want to try out some of the local dishes there. Just make sure to save some room for dessert. Sylacauga is also home to Blue Bell Creameries' facility, and you'll want to stop in and try a scoop (or three).
Marble and ice cream in the town of Sylacauga
To fully experience the Marble City's biggest feature, make sure you visit the Imerys-Gantts Quarry Observation Site in Sylacauga. The overlook will give you a little taste of the massive rock that has defined this small town. You can also plan a visit to the Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center, where you'll see a variety of exhibits, including a room dedicated to the Marble City's history — complete with some amazing marble sculptures. You can also time your visit to align with the annual Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival that happens in April, and see sculptors carving beautiful creations on-site. Quarry tours are also offered during the festival, giving rockhounds a close-up look at Sylacauga's prized stone.
If you come to Sylacauga, you have to make a stop at Blue Bell Creamery, too. While this tasty brand started in Texas, it's now churning out this delectable treat in the Marble City — and visitors are invited to stop in. This Google reviewer shared, "I have been going here for years. And now that I have my own child I get [to] bring her here for the great experience. It's always a real treat [to] get ice cream here! Not only can you get scoops of ice cream, but they also have a huge window [to] look down on the plant as they are producing the ice cream. My baby absolutely loves it."
Outdoor adventures in Sylacauga, Alabama
Outdoors enthusiasts will enjoy their time in Sylacauga as well. With its proximity to the Talladega National Forest and the Appalachian foothills, there's plenty to explore. The most popular hike in the area is the Lake Howard via Sylaward Trail that's an easy 2.4-mile trek. Those looking for something more challenging may like the Pinhoti Trail. Although the entire trail is over 160 miles long, you can hike the 11.1-mile Pinhoti Trail Trammell Extension and still get a good workout. The area celebrates its beloved trail each September with its annual Pinhoti Fest, that's a celebration of everything outdoors. For those wanting to enjoy some time on the water, Lake Martin, Alabama's top lake paradise, is less than an hour away.
If you're looking for a place to stay that offers more than just a room, Pursell Farms is a fun option in Sylacauga, where you can stay and play on an award-winning golf course or check out the sporting clay shooting course. The outdoorsy resort also offers fly fishing lessons. If a day at the spa is more up your alley, you can enjoy that there, too. This Tripadvisor reviewer shared, "Pursell Farms is a destination vacation and unique in terms of its offerings, family-run business, and Southern hospitality. There is so much to offer, and the facilities are top-notch. A true Alabama treasure."