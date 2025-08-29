Alabama's 'Marble City' Has Southern Small-Town Charm, Outdoor Adventures, And An Ice Cream Creamery

Some come to Alabama seeking white sand and blue waters on the southern coast's beaches. Others like exploring the waterfalls, lakes, and scenic trails throughout the state. But no matter your preference, one thing is for certain – there's no lack of natural wonders in the Yellowhammer State. Alabama also has other intriguing geological features that lie beneath its surface. The small town of Sylacauga's claim to fame is a massive bed of marble that sits 400 feet below the ground. This chunk of designer stone is about 32 miles long and 1.5 miles wide. You can see Sylacauga's famous marble in other notable spots outside of the state, too. The next time you're in Washington, D.C., checking out all of the best activities in the nation's capital, make sure you visit the Lincoln Memorial — its ceiling is made from Sylacauga marble.

The small airport in the "Marble City" doesn't have commercial flights, but it's the home base of the Central Alabama Soaring Society that offers glider flights as a fun add-on to your trip. If you're visiting Sylacauga, you can book a flight to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM), which is a little over an hour away. Birmingham is Alabama's cultural city that foodies love, so you may want to try out some of the local dishes there. Just make sure to save some room for dessert. Sylacauga is also home to Blue Bell Creameries' facility, and you'll want to stop in and try a scoop (or three).