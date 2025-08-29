Between Boulder And Fort Collins Is Colorado's Mountain-View Town Full Of Art Vibes With Lakes, Trails, And Taps
From Denver to Boulder to Colorado Springs' Garden of the Gods, Colorado's Front Range is certainly no secret. However, there are still hidden delights among the tourist giants. Longmont is one of those gems, striking an ideal balance between rustic mountain views and small-city vibrancy without the crowds.
Here, you'll find a community rich in artwork, craft flavors, and endless outdoor recreation, found just beyond the wide-open spaces of bucolic farmland. With 300 days of sunshine per year, Longmont's welcoming energy invites you to come explore year-round. The perfect Colorado day of outdoor adventure and small-town fun is there for the taking in Longmont, thanks to its many lakes, trails, and breweries that bask in the shadow of nearby alpine peaks. You'll also experience the city's thriving art scene, packed with murals and sculptures that enliven the streets. Next time you pay a visit to the Centennial State, don't skip this peaceful corner of the Rocky Mountains.
Outdoor adventures and craft beer in Longmont
Start your morning with an invigorating trip to Union Reservoir for paddleboarding, windsurfing, sailing, kayaking, fishing, or swimming. It's one of this bone-dry state's only natural lakes. You can bring your dog along with you, too. If you'd rather hit the nearby trails, look no further than McIntosh Lake Nature Area. This serene public park is home to 3.5 miles of easy walking paths in addition to a recreational lake. The Rocky Mountain views are pristine here — keep your eyes peeled for Longs Peak and Mt. Meeker, as well as a variety of wildlife, including prairie dogs, bald eagles, and pelicans.
Once you've got your fill of the outdoors, it's time to settle down with a craft brew at one of Longmont's many award-winning breweries. Popular spots include Wibby Brewing and its large outdoor space, Left Hand Brewing and its iconic Milk Stout Nitro, and the bar vibes of Pumphouse Brewery. Whether you're in the mood for a hoppy IPA or a refreshing lager, you're sure to be spoilt for choice. Once you've gotten your fill, take a stroll through the walkable downtown to see its artsy side. Longmont's Art in Public Places Commission curates an ever-growing collection of public artwork found throughout the city in all different mediums, including bronze, stone, fabric, and glass.
Planning a trip to Longmont, CO
Located just 40 miles from Denver International Airport (DIA), getting to Longmont is a breeze once you hit the road north up Interstate 25. You'll find a wide variety of popular inns and suites to welcome you upon arrival. If you pay a summer visit, you can even camp under the stars in St. Vrain State Park. This park is also an excellent spot for birdwatching, fishing, or just milling about its few trails
Thanks to its prime location between Boulder and Fort Collins, Longmont is the ideal base to explore the best of Northern Colorado. Head just 25 minutes north and you'll find Carter Lake, one of Colorado's most unique lakes that sits just beneath the Front Range and is packed with adventure. If you want to get up into the alpine areas, the trail to Lake Isabelle, an hour north of Boulder, is a storybook hike with wildflowers and waterfalls. And if you want to check out more towns in the area, nearby Arvada is a walkable gem with craft brews, markets, and festivals. And because Longmont is centrally located, it's easy to visit all these destinations in a single Colorado getaway.