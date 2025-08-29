Between Boulder And Fort Collins Is Colorado's Mountain-View Town Full Of Art Vibes With Lakes, Trails, And Taps

From Denver to Boulder to Colorado Springs' Garden of the Gods, Colorado's Front Range is certainly no secret. However, there are still hidden delights among the tourist giants. Longmont is one of those gems, striking an ideal balance between rustic mountain views and small-city vibrancy without the crowds.

Here, you'll find a community rich in artwork, craft flavors, and endless outdoor recreation, found just beyond the wide-open spaces of bucolic farmland. With 300 days of sunshine per year, Longmont's welcoming energy invites you to come explore year-round. The perfect Colorado day of outdoor adventure and small-town fun is there for the taking in Longmont, thanks to its many lakes, trails, and breweries that bask in the shadow of nearby alpine peaks. You'll also experience the city's thriving art scene, packed with murals and sculptures that enliven the streets. Next time you pay a visit to the Centennial State, don't skip this peaceful corner of the Rocky Mountains.