Just North Of Myrtle Beach Is South Carolina's Tucked-Away Inlet Perfect For Secluded Snorkeling And Calm Beaches

Hog Inlet offers idyllic seaside activities even before you reach where the sand meets the sea. Within the salt marshes, paddleboard excursions and kayak adventures await. Hidden coves are tucked among the grasses, offering moments to take a rest from paddling and take it all in. Soft breezes ripple the water and rustle the tall grass. Fascinating-looking birds like whimbrels, willets, black skimmers, and anhingas have also been spotted along the shore, creating a birdwatcher's dream.

The beach at Hog Inlet is equally serene. Blue crabs and hermit crabs scuttle about on the wide expanse of sand, and children can safely run and play. For a look at what treasures are in store underwater, make sure to pack a snorkel. Snorkelers can explore the water's depths in near-complete seclusion at Hog Inlet. While there aren't coral reefs like on breathtaking Caribbean islands perfect for snorkeling, stingrays and small schools of fish can be found, along with rare sightings of sea turtles. Dolphins are a regular occurrence in the waters around Hog Inlet, and bottlenose dolphins can be seen year-round, their telltale sounds giving them away as they surface.

The sea isn't only for marine life to enjoy at Hog Inlet. Swimmers have gone as far as Hog Island in the refreshing depths, and anglers can try their luck there for fish like flounder and red drum. You may have to compete for the red drum, though, as they are also a favorite of the resident dolphins that hunt the area. The Cherry Grove Pier Tackle Shop offers a full line of bait and tackle, and takes care of your one-day fishing pass at $3 per person and $10 per rod (at time of writing). If you need to rent a rod, they are $25 for the day.