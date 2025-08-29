Just North Of Myrtle Beach Is South Carolina's Tucked-Away Inlet Perfect For Secluded Snorkeling And Calm Beaches
As if nature had drawn arrows pointing toward the sea, South Carolina's landscape cascades from the mountainous Blue Ridge region in the northwest, to the lower hills of the Piedmont, and finally to the Atlantic Coast. Arriving at South Carolina's coast is to enter a paradise of beaches, where 60 miles of shoreline beckon visitors from far and wide. Whether you are seeking a pristine beach escape or vibrant boardwalks teeming with seafood, South Carolina's waterfront has something for every type of seaside lover. There are also idyllic, family-friendly havens like Garden City, and party hubs like Myrtle Beach, one of America's top summer destinations in 2025.
Leave the bustling, popular beaches of Myrtle Beach behind, and in just a 15-minute drive north, you'll find Hog Inlet hidden in the green marshes across House Creek. A peaceful calm imbues the lush grasses that hide herons, egrets, and pelicans. The sparkling shoreline is scattered with beautiful seashells and sea glass. For a look at the inlet's underwater gems, grab a snorkel and take a peek beneath its crystal clear blue waters. If you want to put a pin on the map, Hog Inlet is nestled between the town of Little River and the town of Cherry Grove, a laid-back Myrtle Beach ocean isle.
Spend the day at the uncrowded Hog Inlet
Hog Inlet offers idyllic seaside activities even before you reach where the sand meets the sea. Within the salt marshes, paddleboard excursions and kayak adventures await. Hidden coves are tucked among the grasses, offering moments to take a rest from paddling and take it all in. Soft breezes ripple the water and rustle the tall grass. Fascinating-looking birds like whimbrels, willets, black skimmers, and anhingas have also been spotted along the shore, creating a birdwatcher's dream.
The beach at Hog Inlet is equally serene. Blue crabs and hermit crabs scuttle about on the wide expanse of sand, and children can safely run and play. For a look at what treasures are in store underwater, make sure to pack a snorkel. Snorkelers can explore the water's depths in near-complete seclusion at Hog Inlet. While there aren't coral reefs like on breathtaking Caribbean islands perfect for snorkeling, stingrays and small schools of fish can be found, along with rare sightings of sea turtles. Dolphins are a regular occurrence in the waters around Hog Inlet, and bottlenose dolphins can be seen year-round, their telltale sounds giving them away as they surface.
The sea isn't only for marine life to enjoy at Hog Inlet. Swimmers have gone as far as Hog Island in the refreshing depths, and anglers can try their luck there for fish like flounder and red drum. You may have to compete for the red drum, though, as they are also a favorite of the resident dolphins that hunt the area. The Cherry Grove Pier Tackle Shop offers a full line of bait and tackle, and takes care of your one-day fishing pass at $3 per person and $10 per rod (at time of writing). If you need to rent a rod, they are $25 for the day.