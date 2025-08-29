What's The Difference Between A Resort And A Hotel?

Choosing where to stay is just one of many things to do before your vacation, so it's understandable if you haven't given the difference between a resort and a hotel much thought. For your next trip, however, it's helpful to learn what separates them. The difference between a resort and a hotel can mean two very different vacations, after all.

First and perhaps most obvious for seasoned travelers is that hotels usually provide short-term lodging with all the essentials. You'll get a private room, housekeeping, and sometimes an additional fitness center or restaurant. The main focus is offering satisfying accommodations found in ideal locations in the middle of urban areas or very close to major attractions. You're probably traveling to spend time outside and explore the destination itself if you're booking a hotel room. Resorts, on the other hand, are best described as self-contained vacation properties. They don't just feature the essentials — far from it. Typically located in leisure destinations such as beaches and mountains, resorts boast on-site amenities and various forms of entertainment. They're designed so that you can enjoy your entire vacation without ever needing to leave. Depending on the resort, guests can expect pools, spas, live shows, several dining options, and so much more. There are also ones that offer all-inclusive packages; you can get lodging, meals, drinks, and activities all for one price.

The key difference here is scope. Hotels meet your basic needs, while resorts deliver a more comprehensive vacation experience. Your choice between the two depends on a few factors that reflect your personal travel style.