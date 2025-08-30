Rick Steves' Protege Wants Tourists To Know Their Rights At European Airports
Airports can be stressful places, even when things go well. That goes double for when you're out of the country and may not even speak the local language. Even if you know the best things to do when your flight is delayed or canceled in the U.S., and how the reimbursement rules benefit travelers, you might not know what to do in Europe. However, travel pro Rick Steves' protégé and co-author Cameron Hewitt has some great advice on the rights of tourists at European airports. On Steves' website, Hewitt says that the European Union (EU) has protections in many situations, and you don't have to be a resident to get them. He explains, "We're entitled to compensation for flights that are delayed more than three hours, or cancelled outright." However, he says, we may very well have to ask for compensation, as the airline may not let you know when you're eligible for it. Even better? Hewitt reminds us that the airlines are more likely to try to make things work in the first place so they don't have to pay out.
According to Europa.eu, the compensation rules protect you if you're flying within the EU with any airline, if your flight lands in the EU on an EU airline, if your flight departs from the EU with any airline, or if you haven't gotten benefits like re-routing, compensation, or airline assistance for issues under the laws of a non-EU country. However, there are a few things you should know before you get on your flight in the first place.
Perks you're entitled to at European airports
Cameron Hewitt says that you should be aware of these rights, in case the airline doesn't mention them. In fact, he reveals that when he first found out, it was because a European passenger let him know. If in doubt, ask around. You should know that if you miss a connecting flight that was part of a single reservation, and the delay to your final destination is over three hours, you usually have to be compensated. This excludes "extraordinary circumstances," like bad weather. However, something preventable like an airline strike is not considered extraordinary.
If your delay is over two hours from the scheduled departure, you're entitled to a meal and refreshments, and even accommodations if you have to stay overnight. If you arrive over three hours late, you may also get money. If you're traveling 1,500 kilometers (around 932 miles) or less, and you're delayed three hours or more, you get €250 (around $291, with the exchange rate as of this writing). If you're traveling farther than that in the EU, or taking any other flights between 1,500 and 3,500 kilometers (around 2,175 miles) with a delay of three hours or more, you can get €400 (around $466). If you're traveling more than 3,500 kilometers with a delay of three hours or more, you can get €600 (around $699). However, it's a good idea to have the financial compensation page here bookmarked so you can read up on your specific circumstances. Finally, know that even if your flight is delayed, you should still get to the airport at the original time.