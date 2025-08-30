Rick Steves' Protege Wants Tourists To Know Their Rights At European Airports

Airports can be stressful places, even when things go well. That goes double for when you're out of the country and may not even speak the local language. Even if you know the best things to do when your flight is delayed or canceled in the U.S., and how the reimbursement rules benefit travelers, you might not know what to do in Europe. However, travel pro Rick Steves' protégé and co-author Cameron Hewitt has some great advice on the rights of tourists at European airports. On Steves' website, Hewitt says that the European Union (EU) has protections in many situations, and you don't have to be a resident to get them. He explains, "We're entitled to compensation for flights that are delayed more than three hours, or cancelled outright." However, he says, we may very well have to ask for compensation, as the airline may not let you know when you're eligible for it. Even better? Hewitt reminds us that the airlines are more likely to try to make things work in the first place so they don't have to pay out.

According to Europa.eu, the compensation rules protect you if you're flying within the EU with any airline, if your flight lands in the EU on an EU airline, if your flight departs from the EU with any airline, or if you haven't gotten benefits like re-routing, compensation, or airline assistance for issues under the laws of a non-EU country. However, there are a few things you should know before you get on your flight in the first place.