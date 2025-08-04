The Unexpected Country That Drinks The Most Coffee In The World (And It's Not America)

Americans love coffee. It's the country's most popular beverage, and aficionados know the best destinations for coffee lovers around the U.S., from cities like Seattle, where Starbucks was born, to Honolulu, which grows Kona coffee in the island's fertile volcanic soil. But while the U.S. is home to a number of coffee-focused chains and countless indie shops, coffee's far from exclusive to America.

Ethiopians essentially invented coffee, and Brazil is a massive fan of it, too, producing 37% of the world's supply, more than any other country, while the French and Italians love espresso. Globally, coffee builds unique cultures — think Swedish "fika" or the UNESCO-recognized Turkish coffee tradition, which, to paraphrase a famous coffee shop's catchphrase, truly makes it seem like the globe is fueled by coffee. Yet there's one country that consumes the most out of all these java-guzzling nations: Finland.

A Nordic, Northern European country bordering Sweden, Norway, and Russia, Finland only has a population of 5.6 million, about 1.6% the population size of the U.S., but its populace consumes the most coffee per person in the world, an estimated five to nine cups per day, or about 26 pounds of coffee per person, per year. America, in comparison, ranks a measly 26th in global coffee consumption. While Americans loosely claim "coffee breaks" — a mid-morning rest period between breakfast and lunch when you can enjoy a brief respite and a cuppa, ostensibly making you more productive afterward — it's not formally recognized in the workplace, where workers consuming coffees to-go at their desks or on the run is the norm. The Finnish, however, take "kahvitauko," or coffee breaks, not just once but twice a day. In fact, Finland legally mandates coffee breaks, and companies often enshrine the practice into employee contracts, ensuring these caffeinated respites are honored each day.