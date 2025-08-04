The Unexpected Country That Drinks The Most Coffee In The World (And It's Not America)
Americans love coffee. It's the country's most popular beverage, and aficionados know the best destinations for coffee lovers around the U.S., from cities like Seattle, where Starbucks was born, to Honolulu, which grows Kona coffee in the island's fertile volcanic soil. But while the U.S. is home to a number of coffee-focused chains and countless indie shops, coffee's far from exclusive to America.
Ethiopians essentially invented coffee, and Brazil is a massive fan of it, too, producing 37% of the world's supply, more than any other country, while the French and Italians love espresso. Globally, coffee builds unique cultures — think Swedish "fika" or the UNESCO-recognized Turkish coffee tradition, which, to paraphrase a famous coffee shop's catchphrase, truly makes it seem like the globe is fueled by coffee. Yet there's one country that consumes the most out of all these java-guzzling nations: Finland.
A Nordic, Northern European country bordering Sweden, Norway, and Russia, Finland only has a population of 5.6 million, about 1.6% the population size of the U.S., but its populace consumes the most coffee per person in the world, an estimated five to nine cups per day, or about 26 pounds of coffee per person, per year. America, in comparison, ranks a measly 26th in global coffee consumption. While Americans loosely claim "coffee breaks" — a mid-morning rest period between breakfast and lunch when you can enjoy a brief respite and a cuppa, ostensibly making you more productive afterward — it's not formally recognized in the workplace, where workers consuming coffees to-go at their desks or on the run is the norm. The Finnish, however, take "kahvitauko," or coffee breaks, not just once but twice a day. In fact, Finland legally mandates coffee breaks, and companies often enshrine the practice into employee contracts, ensuring these caffeinated respites are honored each day.
Why is Finland so obsessed with coffee?
Many attribute the Finns' affinity to coffee — "kahvi," in the national language — to the region's long, dark, cold winters, when the minimal natural light can cause seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which often manifests in low energy and lethargy. A cup of coffee can be a comforting antidote and pick-me-up emotionally or mentally, and physically, it can also be a cozy hand and insides-warmer, so Finns often carry theirs in thermal flasks when on the go. Hot drinks are scientifically proven to be helpful in warding off colds and sniffles, and the uplift you receive from sipping a warm beverage can be the equivalent of donning some rose-colored glasses, at least according to some psychologists. You just feel better when you drink warm things. Despite the long, dark winters, the country's lifestyle — and, arguably, its commitment to coffee — helps consistently rank Finland among the world's happiest countries.
Ironically, there's a Finnish saying — "kylmä kahvi kaunistaa" — which translates to "cold coffee makes you beautiful." This is sometimes interpreted to mean that the form the coffee is served in doesn't matter, it's the act of drinking it that counts. "Kahvitauko" cherishes time spent together over coffee, and as Finns are known for valuing communal silence over small talk, sitting quietly together over coffee is considered a form of meaningful connection.
The Moomins, the beloved hippo-like comic characters created by Finnish artist Tove Jansson, are a globally recognized symbol of the Nordic region and encapsulate so much of Finland's culture through their series of children's books. Even in these picture books, coffee is integral to the Moomin's days — relied on for relief during stress and used as calendar benchmarks. There's even a Moomin-themed cafe in the Helsinki airport that pays homage to this cultural duo.
How to partake in Coffee culture in Finland like a true Finn
Finns love traditional drip, filter coffee — not espresso or iced coffees — and some attribute the country's water purity to the clean (and addicting) taste of Finnish coffee. The Finns take pride in tap water that's so pure it's better than bottled water, thanks to the country's pristine underground aquifers and protected natural reservoirs. Tap water in Finland is thoroughly tested and meets standards far above EU recommendations, ensuring that it's not only safe but also delicious to drink. Light roasts are the most popular coffee beans in Finland, which means it's particularly important to use clean, filtered water since water quality can affect the delicate flavor of a lightly roasted bean. Though a street poll by one social media personality found that an older demographic of Finnish coffee drinkers tend to use milk in their coffee, many Finns prefer to drink black coffee, especially in the morning.
Helsinki, Finland's oldest city, is filled with world-class art, cuisine, saunas, and, of course, coffee. You'll find dozens of wonderful coffee shops throughout the city where you can order the perfect light roast filter drip coffee just like a Finn. Don't shy away from Fazer, a local chain, but a classic and well-respected one. Kaffa Roastery, a local favorite, has both a cafe and an on-site micro-roastery and is a must-visit for the coffee enthusiast.
To truly participate in kahvitauko, choose to embrace the entire local lifestyle, prioritizing mental health and periods of rest. Start your day with a coffee and breakfast, but savor the time in anticipation of the day ahead. A typical Finnish breakfast can include open-faced sandwiches on rye bread, cheese, or porridge. Throughout the day, make sure you take your mandatory breaks with coffee (and sometimes a pastry) — but don't rush it. That's what the Finnish coffee consumption is all about.