Is The World's First Michelin-Starred Ice Cream Shop Truly Destination-Worthy?
Today, more than 3,000 restaurants in the world have at least one Michelin star. It's a rare honor, and it often means expensive plates and famous clientele. These restaurants also sometimes hard to find, like this three-star Michelin restaurant in Southern California hidden inside a romantic resort. In 2024, a new type of establishment joined the Michelin family: Minimal, in Taichung City, Taiwan, the first ice cream shop to earn a Michelin star.
Minimal (whose branding is stylized in all caps) began serving exclusively ice and ice cream-related dishes the same year it earned its star, thanks to its star chef, Arvin Wan. The menu is constantly changing, but in the past has featured flavor combinations like plum, ashitaba, and walnut, all served at varying temperatures. Other ice cream flavors have included soy and almond miso, green tea, and pine needles. If you sign up to try Minimal's tasting menu, an experience that lasts about as long as a feature-length film, it costs less than $40 at the time of writing. Or if you're just visiting for a cup, the cost is around $5.
Given the relatively low prices, especially compared to other Michelin-starred establishments — Los Angeles' first three-starred restaurant is also the most expensive place in the city — you can't go wrong with Minimal. In the words of one Michelin inspector, per the official Michelin website, "The meticulous [flavors], delicacy, and mature, skillful techniques all impressed us and reached a higher level, warranting a MICHELIN star."
Is Minimal worth the trip to Taichung?
The ice cream shop is nestled near the heart of Taichung City, Taiwan, an underrated destination full of history and culture about two hours from Taipei. The restaurant's exterior is unassuming. At first glance at the simple (or appropriately "minimalistic") concrete building, you wouldn't guess that it's one of the city's best restaurants — if not for the line down the block, that is. According to reviewers on Google, wait times vary drastically depending on the time of day you arrive. Sometimes, the queue can take upward of an hour. But for many visitors, the treat is worth the wait. "An amazing ice cream shop," confirms one Google user in a five-star review. "Yes the lines are way too long. And the service is a little slow, but well worth the Michelin star. [...] Well worth a trip down from Taipei."
Adult tickets between Taiwan and Taichung aboard the country's high-speed rail are typically 700 New Taiwan dollars, or about $23 at the time of writing, and a typical Uber costs well over $100. If you're flying to Taiwan from a major U.S. hub like New York City, you'll easily be able to find direct flights to Taipei, the country's largest city. Nonstop flights to Taichung, meanwhile, are a bit more challenging to find.
Reviewers say that while Minimal is worth visiting, it's disappointing if that's your only reason for visiting Taichung. So be sure to explore the city's culinary scene beyond Minimal. There are five other Taichung restaurants with a Michelin star, and one, the Singaporean restaurant JL Studio, has three. Hotel prices in the city can range from around $60 a night to upwards of $300 at the time of writing — in general, however, you'll notice that prices here are significantly lower than in the States.