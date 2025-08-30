Is The World's First Michelin-Starred Ice Cream Shop Truly Destination-Worthy?

Today, more than 3,000 restaurants in the world have at least one Michelin star. It's a rare honor, and it often means expensive plates and famous clientele. These restaurants also sometimes hard to find, like this three-star Michelin restaurant in Southern California hidden inside a romantic resort. In 2024, a new type of establishment joined the Michelin family: Minimal, in Taichung City, Taiwan, the first ice cream shop to earn a Michelin star.

Minimal (whose branding is stylized in all caps) began serving exclusively ice and ice cream-related dishes the same year it earned its star, thanks to its star chef, Arvin Wan. The menu is constantly changing, but in the past has featured flavor combinations like plum, ashitaba, and walnut, all served at varying temperatures. Other ice cream flavors have included soy and almond miso, green tea, and pine needles. If you sign up to try Minimal's tasting menu, an experience that lasts about as long as a feature-length film, it costs less than $40 at the time of writing. Or if you're just visiting for a cup, the cost is around $5.

Given the relatively low prices, especially compared to other Michelin-starred establishments — Los Angeles' first three-starred restaurant is also the most expensive place in the city — you can't go wrong with Minimal. In the words of one Michelin inspector, per the official Michelin website, "The meticulous [flavors], delicacy, and mature, skillful techniques all impressed us and reached a higher level, warranting a MICHELIN star."