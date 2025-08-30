Rick Steves' Tip For Avoiding The Crowds When Visiting Tourist Attractions In France

France is the most visited country in the world, with around 100 million tourists in 2024 alone. It stands to reason that you're going to be dealing with some crowds when you vacation there. Considering the beauty, the history, and the ambiance, it makes sense that you'd want to go anyway. Although you may be ready to brave a sea of people, travel pro Rick Steves has a fantastic tip to avoid some of the crowds while visiting tourist attractions in the country.

On his website, Steves writes: "Check for sightseeing passes and combo-ticket deals," including something called the Paris Museum Pass. Doing so can be really helpful depending on how long you're staying in and around the city, not only saving you money, but keeping you from standing in endless lines. After all, no one wants to spend half their vacation in the City of Light staring at the back of another tourist's head, rather than seeing great art, architecture, and monuments.

Put simply, the Paris Museum Pass gives you entry to over 50 museums and monuments in and around Paris. You can purchase it in two-, four-, and six-day options. You pay one fee — ranging from $82 to $128 depending on how many days you've selected — and can then enter each museum or attraction once without waiting for a ticket or paying any additional money. Simply show your ticket at the checkpoint, and your pass will start to tick down the days from the moment you first use it. There are a few caveats, however, such as when attractions reach their capacity, or when there are occupancy limits for security reasons. Nonetheless, it's still a good deal if you're seeing a lot, considering single entry fees for major attractions range between $15 and $25.