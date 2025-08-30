Travel Writer Andrew McCarthy's Favorite Luggage 'Trick' Is One Simple Sentence

It's safe to say that McCarthy was onto something when he said you only have to pack for one week, even if you're traveling for longer. For one, it's unlikely that you will change clothes every single day on a month-long trip, so it's better to bring staple items that are easy to repeat-wear, such as jeans and T-shirts. Similarly, you'll also want to consider enough socks and underwear to last one week. If that sounds like it could get real dirty real fast, there are plenty of laundry options while on vacation, including hotel laundry services, drop-off laundromats, and even hand-washing small items at your accommodation.

However you cut it, less is more. Especially when you consider that, in 2024, American Airlines, JetBlue, and Alaska Airlines all raised their checked baggage fees. And, at $35 for the first checked bag on many U.S. airlines, your wallet will also benefit from flying light. Ultimately, you'll want to bring items that closely fit your itinerary and accessories that you can mix and match. If you're worried about fitting in with the style of your destination, bring some capsule wardrobe go-tos that never go out of fashion. This means items like short or long-sleeved black or white tops, neutral-toned cardigans, jeans, khakis, and a little black dress.

For those who struggle with minimalism and feel the need to bring a few extras, there are also clever ways to pack a suitcase as efficiently as possible, such as rolling your clothes and putting accessories inside your shoes. Another travel packing pro, Samantha Brown, also recommends using packing cubes for organized packing. Beyond that, there are other tried-and-true methods such as packing heavier items first or shaking your (zipped) suitcase to make more space.