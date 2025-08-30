One Of California's Best College Towns Is A Charming Escape With Walkable Streets And Public Art Installations

When one thinks of a typical American college town, particularly centered around a liberal arts college, one imagines a rural or semi-rural bucolic setting of crisp autumn leaves and cozy coffeehouses insulated from the outside chill. While California is home to many college towns, one of the state's most charming is not only home to several prestigious liberal arts colleges — it's set in the Los Angeles metropolitan basin, as is this historic neighborhood just east of Los Angeles, where you may least expect to find a community that is arguably one of the most picturesque in the region.

Claremont may be only 32 miles from downtown Los Angeles, but it's worlds away from the crowds and craziness that characterize much of this densely populated county. Part of the Pomona Valley and what's commonly referred to as the Inland Empire, Claremont sits at the easternmost perimeter of Los Angeles County along Route 66 with the San Gabriel Mountains as a backdrop.

Claremont is conveniently located near the Ontario International Airport, just 9 miles away. Los Angeles International Airport, on the other hand, is 50 miles of grueling traffic to the west and ranks as one of the worst in the nation. Claremont is easily accessible by the Interstate 10 Freeway; the best exit is Indian Hill Boulevard, or you can exit at Base Line Road if traveling on the Interstate 210. Claremont has the good fortune to have a Metrolink commuter train stop on its San Bernardino line, which operates daily from the beautiful Union Station in downtown Los Angeles and is one of the cheapest ways to get around LA, considering high gas prices. The historic train depot, built in 1927, is on the National Register of Historic Places, features an art museum, and is within walking distance of Claremont Village.