Hidden In 'The Alps Of Southern California' Is A Picturesque Lakeside Village With Luxurious Stays And Glorious Trails
The Alps are lovely, but for many folks, they're also incredibly far away. Fortunately, there's an alternative within Southern California ideal for Alp-like luxurious stays. Lake Arrowhead offers a picturesque venue for outdoor adventure or lavish retreats, hidden in a national forest. Visitors can dive into local life with a stay at the lakeside village, or escape to its surrounding trails.
The haven is a mere 25 miles from San Bernardino, which ranks as America's dirtiest city, yet remains a popular destination. Despite its proximity, the lake feels like it's in another country altogether. Lake Arrowhead has deservedly earned a reputation as an elegant Alpine alternative, with vacation homes resting on its shores. The exclusivity mixes with an everyman appeal, as guests can just as easily raise a tent at a campground or rent a cabin for an affordable getaway.
The lake's available activities cover a broad spectrum, from mountain biking and ziplining at SkyPark to shopping at the shoreside mall, Lake Arrowhead Village. A paddleboat called the Arrowhead Queen offers a tour of the lakefront, giving a peek at some of the gaudier waterfront property. Taken together, there's plenty to do.
Relax in the scenery or hike the trails at Lake Arrowhead
Lake Arrowhead's location, cradled by the San Bernardino National Forest's mountains, creates the ideal conditions for a picturesque lakeside village. The hilly terrain surrounding the town offers an Eden of natural adventure that's a juxtaposition to California's flatter areas, giving it an air of exoticism.
The bucolic surroundings have spurred a cottage industry of higher-end boutique accommodations. The well-regarded Saddleback Inn uses the lush forest surrounding it to plant modern conveniences in a bed of wild, untamed nature. The serene landscape, soothing amenities, and rustic ambiance are an ideal mix for unwinding after your adventures. Visitors don't have to travel far for a good bite, either. The in-house Diane's Saddleback Grill offers a delicious range of freshly-made entrees and American cooking. Those looking for an even more decadent stay should stop by the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa. Its fitness center, spa, outdoor heated pool, and other offerings make it a one-stop destination. Not that you should spend too much time indoors, with so much to see outdoors.
Lake Arrowhead's many trails include a leg of the vaunted Pacific Crest Trail. A mere 40 of its 2,600 miles pass through the Lake Arrowhead area, so your odds of becoming the deadly West Coast trail's latest victim are low. The trek is a small part of a web of trails that traverses Lake Arrowhead's surrounding forest, ranging from moderate to very strenuous hikes. The easier walks include shorter trips like the Heaps Peak Arboretum Trail, an easy loop ideal for the whole family that includes a self-guided tour of local natural gems. If you're going to hit the trails alone for the first time, follow all the usual safety tips you need to know before your first holo hike.
Planning a trip to Lake Arrowhead
If you're lucky enough to be a car owner on the West Coast, you're nearly obligated to drive to Lake Arrowhead. Not only that, but you should incorporate it into a trip along "The Rim of the World," which ranks as one of California's best road trips. You can also overdose on the lakeside delight by hitting Green Valley Lake, another lakefront mountain resort town that's full of outdoor fun, which is only half an hour away.
Those in need of a place to stay can choose from a number of local lodgings, from cabins that cost about $300 a night to houses that can exceed the $1,000 per night barrier. There is no wrong time of year to visit Lake Arrowhead. The climate remains relatively stable, with mild winters and not-too-hot summers. That means you'll be treated to an excellent lakeside escape regardless of when you visit.