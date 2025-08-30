Beer, Music, And Southern Charm Collide At This Quaint North Carolina Village With River Access For A Fun Getaway
A former North Carolina mill town that's as fun to visit as it is to pronounce, Saxaphaw is the perfect place to discover a new favorite band, beer, or river adventure. Here, you can get in on the townsizing travel trend for a vacation that's free from big city stresses. This old mill town has the same charm and rich music scene of nearby Chapel Hill, located just 30 minutes east, but without the rowdy college crowds.
Where to start your musical journey in Saxaphaw? On the banks of the Haw River in the former dye house of an old cotton mill, you'll find Haw River Ballroom. Its quaint, historical setting blends old details with modern acoustics and technology to attract top artists, including Shovels and Rope, Sufjan Stevens, Beach House, and Drive By Truckers. The ballroom is just one facet of a larger renovation of these historic mill buildings. The reimagined mills that make up parts of Saxaphaw village serve as its centerpiece, featuring restaurants, a pub, a coffee shop, and more.
You don't have to plan your trip around a specific show to experience the Saxaphaw scene. This small village has big traditions, like Saturdays in Saxaphaw, now going on for over 20 years. Every Saturday from May to August, you can enjoy an evening of live local music and a farmers market with food trucks, local brews, ice cream, and more. Music lovers should also stop by Saxy a Go Go, a hybrid hangout that serves as a non-alcoholic lounge, recording studio, and vintage store.
Trails, bites, and ales in Saxaphaw
Saxaphaw celebrates its riverside location with the well-marked Haw River Trail. It totals approximately 70 miles of mixed-use trails, consisting of both land trails and paddle trails. You can hike and fish offshore along 20 miles of the Land Trail, which includes a section of North Carolina's Mountains-to-Sea Trail. The Haw River Canoe & Kayak Co. offers several options for guided and self-guided tours, including a guided Halloween-themed Pumpkin Paddle in the fall.
Foodies can take their pick of fail-safe dining options in Saxaphaw. Good beer and good food go hand in hand at The Eddy Pub, which puts a hyperlocal spin on your typical bar fare and a drink menu that features more than a dozen local breweries and cideries. Dinner at a gas station? Yes, please, when it comes to the iconic Saxaphaw General Store. At this unassuming local favorite, you can dine on house-made crab cakes, filet mignon with duck fat fries, and so much more.
You don't have to visit the modern craft brew mecca of Asheville to enjoy quality North Carolina beer. Haw River Farmhouse Ales' production facility is connected to a tasting room with a lovely outdoor area to enjoy by the river. Look out for unique seasonal flavors, such as the kettle-soured saison ale Farmstand Pickle. Beer lovers can make a whole trip out of exploring North Carolina's Ale Trail.
Stay on a farm or in Beatles paradise
The lodging options in Saxaphaw are as colorful as the rest of the village. Experience a farm stay in one of four cabins at TerraStay Farms, where you can wake up surrounded by sheep, but still comfortably walk over for your morning joe by the river at Cup 22 Coffee House in the village. Music fans can take their passion a step further with a unique overnight at The Fab 4 Village. This Beatles-themed stay is just over a mile from the center of Saxaphaw and offers many unique rooms, including an option to live in a yellow submarine (literally!).
The closest airport is the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, where you'll need to rent a car for the 45-minute drive west to Saxaphaw. On your way to or from the airport, set aside at least half a day to spend in this lush oasis with urban charm and a thriving art scene. The North Carolina Museum of Art is a must-visit destination, offering free admission to explore its collection of over 4,000 artworks and the Museum Park's 164 acres of trails and sculptures. Beer lovers can go hops hopping along the Raleigh Beer Trail, which represents more than 40 local breweries, including two Trophy Brewing locations right in downtown Raleigh.