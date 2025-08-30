Beer, Music, And Southern Charm Collide At This Quaint North Carolina Village With River Access For A Fun Getaway

A former North Carolina mill town that's as fun to visit as it is to pronounce, Saxaphaw is the perfect place to discover a new favorite band, beer, or river adventure. Here, you can get in on the townsizing travel trend for a vacation that's free from big city stresses. This old mill town has the same charm and rich music scene of nearby Chapel Hill, located just 30 minutes east, but without the rowdy college crowds.

Where to start your musical journey in Saxaphaw? On the banks of the Haw River in the former dye house of an old cotton mill, you'll find Haw River Ballroom. Its quaint, historical setting blends old details with modern acoustics and technology to attract top artists, including Shovels and Rope, Sufjan Stevens, Beach House, and Drive By Truckers. The ballroom is just one facet of a larger renovation of these historic mill buildings. The reimagined mills that make up parts of Saxaphaw village serve as its centerpiece, featuring restaurants, a pub, a coffee shop, and more.

You don't have to plan your trip around a specific show to experience the Saxaphaw scene. This small village has big traditions, like Saturdays in Saxaphaw, now going on for over 20 years. Every Saturday from May to August, you can enjoy an evening of live local music and a farmers market with food trucks, local brews, ice cream, and more. Music lovers should also stop by Saxy a Go Go, a hybrid hangout that serves as a non-alcoholic lounge, recording studio, and vintage store.