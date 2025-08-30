Wisconsin's State Natural Area Along The Mississippi River Brims With Vibrant Prairie Flora And Park Trails
Spanning nearly the entire length of the mighty Mississippi River from Minnesota to Louisiana, the All-American Great River Road is one of America's most underrated highway drives in the U.S. This scenic byway is dotted with charming river towns, historic sites, and awe-inspiring scenery along its 3,000 miles. It also passes through what is known as the Driftless Area, an ancient and unique geological landscape that extends along the Mighty Mississippi from Minnesota through Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois. It's a region of rugged terrain full of steep cliffs and deep river valleys untouched by glaciers during the ice ages.
If you're driving the Great River Road through southwestern Wisconsin, Sugar Creek Bluff State Natural Area is a worthwhile stop for taking in the unique and interesting topography of the Driftless Area. Located on the bluffs above the Mississippi River, the Sugar Creek Bluff State Natural Area is a small swath of restored prairie habitat and protected wetland that offers great hiking, birdwatching, and expansive views of the river valley. Sugar Creek Bluff is just south of the village of Ferryville, off State Highway 35. It's about 50 minutes south of the charming, riverside college town of La Crosse, Wisconsin. It's also about an hour and 45 minute drive from Ferryville to Dubuque, Iowa's oldest and most underrated city located just across the river from Wisconsin.
Hiking and birdwatching at Sugar Creek Bluff
At 440 acres, the Sugar Creek Bluff State Natural Area isn't huge by any means. But this stunning nature preserve has many incredible wildflowers and rare prairie and animal species worth seeing. There's only one true hiking trail at Sugar Creek Bluff. The 0.75-mile one-way trail meanders through the woods before taking hikers to the prairie on top of the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River. You'll want to pack your binoculars if you're planning to visit Sugar Creek Bluff. There are lots of opportunities for bird-watching throughout the preserve, but the view from the top of the prairie may be the best spot. Keep your eyes peeled for red-shouldered hawks, bald eagles, and turkey vultures soaring over the Mississippi River. In the spring and fall, it's also a great place to see migrating birds.
State natural areas like Sugar Creek Bluff are typically undeveloped, meaning you won't find much in the way of creature comforts here. But that also means you're likely to encounter few other visitors as well. From State Highway 35, follow the North Buck Creek Road until you see signs for Sugar Creek Bluff State Natural Area. It's free to visit this natural area, which is managed by the Mississippi Valley Conservancy, a nonprofit that helps preserve the natural habitat in Wisconsin's Driftless Area. There's a parking lot, but no visitor center or other infrastructure, so come prepared. And heads up if you're traveling with pets: Dogs are not allowed at the Sugar Creek Bluff State Natural Area.
Things to do and see in Wisconsin's Driftless Area
It won't take long to hike the trail at Sugar Creek Bluff Natural Area, but there's plenty more things to see and do in Wisconsin's Driftless Area. Start by checking out the nearby village of Ferryville. Sample local cheeses and other Dairy State delicacies at the Ferryville Cheese Store or partake in the Friday fish fry at Swede's Swing Inn, a Wisconsin tradition. Across the Mississippi, Mount Hosmer City Park on the Iowa side has several more trails winding along the bluffs and several overlooks where you'll get a spectacular view of three states: Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
If you're looking for more outdoor recreation, head north of Ferryville to Rush Creek, another small state natural area along the Mississippi with a diverse and interesting prairie habitat to explore. Or continue driving south down the Great River Road to Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin's second-oldest town. Located at the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers, this region has scenic landscapes and a large network of hiking and biking trails that will delight any nature lover.