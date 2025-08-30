Wisconsin's State Natural Area Along The Mississippi River Brims With Vibrant Prairie Flora And Park Trails

Spanning nearly the entire length of the mighty Mississippi River from Minnesota to Louisiana, the All-American Great River Road is one of America's most underrated highway drives in the U.S. This scenic byway is dotted with charming river towns, historic sites, and awe-inspiring scenery along its 3,000 miles. It also passes through what is known as the Driftless Area, an ancient and unique geological landscape that extends along the Mighty Mississippi from Minnesota through Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois. It's a region of rugged terrain full of steep cliffs and deep river valleys untouched by glaciers during the ice ages.

If you're driving the Great River Road through southwestern Wisconsin, Sugar Creek Bluff State Natural Area is a worthwhile stop for taking in the unique and interesting topography of the Driftless Area. Located on the bluffs above the Mississippi River, the Sugar Creek Bluff State Natural Area is a small swath of restored prairie habitat and protected wetland that offers great hiking, birdwatching, and expansive views of the river valley. Sugar Creek Bluff is just south of the village of Ferryville, off State Highway 35. It's about 50 minutes south of the charming, riverside college town of La Crosse, Wisconsin. It's also about an hour and 45 minute drive from Ferryville to Dubuque, Iowa's oldest and most underrated city located just across the river from Wisconsin.