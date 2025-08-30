One Of Colorado's Safest Cities Is A Quaint Lakeside Town With Charming Festivals Surrounded By Adventures

Located between the majestic Rocky Mountains and Colorado's plains is a small town with easy access to outdoor recreation and nearby cities. Coming in third on Safewise's list of Safest Colorado Cities in 2025, the serene town of Windsor offers a safe, suburban area right in the middle of Greeley, Loveland, and the less-touristy but still great outdoor paradise of Fort Collins, about an hour (60 miles) drive north from Denver International Airport, via the E-470 and the I-25.

Although incorporated in 1890, Windsor's history begins long before, with archaeological evidence placing humans in the area as far back as 800 BC. The modern town began growing in the 1870s with the arrival of the Great Salt Lake and Pacific Railroad between Fort Collins and Greeley, and it now sits comfortably at a population of around 45,000. Even so, Windsor retains its small-town charm, with family-owned businesses and public parks dotted around town. Eastman Park, for example, is a long, winding trail of white stone lanes interspersed with trees, shrubs, and carefully placed decorative stones. The park contains a play area for kids, and fun for grown-ups too, with the gentle currents of the Cache la Poudre River producing great conditions for tubing or swimming. The small Windsor Lake and the larger Boyd Lake State Park just outside town are also popular recreation spots.

If you're heading to Windsor at the end of summer, though, you're really in for a treat. The Windsor town council organizes fun community events and festivals between August and September to bring the town together and highlight local talent.