The 'Polish Capital Of Nebraska' Is A Little City With Recreation, Scenic Byways, And Small-Town Charm
For many people, the very mention of Nebraska leads to the mind conjuring up images of endless cornfields, rolling tumbleweeds, and countless cattle staring into nothingness. However, what many don't know is that there is actually a lot of natural beauty and unique attractions to explore in this underrated Midwestern state. You can check out the impressively unique Scotts Bluff National Monument on the western side of the state or check out the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha in the east. However, in between the two, in Central Nebraska, you'll find a place full of small-town charm, outdoor recreation, and scenic byways — Loup City.
Widely known as the "Polish Capital of Nebraska" due to its large population of people with Polish heritage, one of the best ways to experience the local culture of Loup City is to visit during the first week of June during Polish Days. Here you can take part in events like a Kolache bakeoff, a parade, and enjoy a Polish food buffet served by the Loup City Diner. However, even if you miss the festival, there's still plenty to do in and around Loup City. You can attend the farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from May through October, or check out St. Josaphat's Catholic Church which was built by a priest who arrived from Poland in the 1870s. Although the first church was destroyed in a tornado, the present-day building contains stained glass from the original. Once you've explored the quaint downtown area, you'll find more to do in the surrounding country, especially if you love camping, boating, fishing, and taking long, scenic drives.
Outdoor recreation opportunities in Loup City
One of the best things to do to really enjoy the Cornhusker State, is to get outside and take in the natural beauty of the area. Because Nebraska is such an under-the-radar place, you won't be bothered by crowds of other travelers and can simply enjoy your surroundings in peace and quiet. In fact, Nebraska contains America's first Quiet Trail, which follows the Niobrara National Scenic River. That being said, if you're not looking to make the roughly three-hour drive it takes to get to The Niobrara National Scenic River trail from Loup City, there's always the Sherman Reservoir area, which is nearby and deserves exploration.
The Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area offers outdoor activities for every type of nature enthusiast, including kayaking, fishing, hiking, or simply taking it easy and picnicking. The noteworthy hike in this sprawling 7500-acre area is Sherman Reservoir Trail 5. Covering a total distance of 3.6 miles, this hike is mostly flat and can be completed in about an hour and a half. The trail can be enjoyed without too many people around and in relative peace and quiet, with beautiful views of the surrounding reservoir accompanying your steady steps. These gorgeous views can also be enjoyed from the comfort of your campsite if you're inclined to not brave the moderate-level hike.
Use Loup City as a jumping off point for Nebraska's scenic byways
There are two main scenic byways close to Loup City that are worth making the trip out to. These are the Loup Rivers Scenic Byway and the secret sandy windswept Nebraska road that is the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway. The Loup Rivers Scenic Byway is a 150-mile long stretch of road that offers travelers postcard-perfect Nebraska views that include cornfields with red barns and bird sightings aplenty. The Sandhills also offer birdwatching enthusiasts the unique opportunity to witness the spring migration of the Sandhill Crane. If you're short on time, you could also connect these two scenic byways to make a loop around Loup City.
Your best option to make it to Loup City from out of state would be to catch a flight to Lincoln Airport. It is the closest to Loup City at a two-and-a-half-hour drive. That being said, you will likely find more flight options if you choose to land in Omaha's Eppley Airfield. Plus, if you undertake the three-hour drive from Omaha to Loup City, you can drive along the Lincoln Highway Scenic and Historic Byway to where it connects to either the Loup Rivers or Sandhills scenic byways and combine three amazing drives into one trip.