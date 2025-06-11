A Massive National Monument Towering Above Nebraska Is A Wildly Historic Spot With Unique Hikes

While Nebraska has a reputation for its flat, agricultural landscape, don't be fooled by long stretches of Interstate 80. There's so much more to the Cornhusker State than what you can see from the highway. It's home to one of the quietest places on earth along a river trail with towering cliffs and a sandy, windswept road considered one of the most beautiful in America, not to mention one of the most iconic roadside attractions of them all, a bizarre tribute to Stonehenge made of vintage cars. So it should come as no surprise that along with the picturesque Sandhills to the north and stunning Oglala National Grassland to the northwest, you'll find another gem near Nebraska's western border with Wyoming: Scotts Bluff National Monument.

Scotts Bluff is joined by Chimney Rock and Courthouse and Jail Rock among a series of buttes known as the Wildcat Hills. Discover more of this scenic region by popping down to the Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area outside of Gering, just a 15-minute drive south from the park. But there's also plenty to see and do within the national monument boundary, too. Driving the 1.6-mile Summit Road, you'll be able to access the top of the bluff via Nebraska's oldest concrete road, which is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day in the summer, with slightly more abbreviated hours between September and May.