One Of California's Most Affordable Retirement Destinations Is Surrounded By Stunning State Park Trails
In the far reaches of San Diego County, past desert highways and miles of open sky, the unincorporated community of Borrego Springs is seeing a sharp rise in the number of senior residents. Among its 3,5000 inhabitants, census data shows a median age of 60, with the majority between 50 and 79. Over the last two decades, the senior population has grown significantly, reversing the trend from the year 2000 when younger residents outnumbered retirees. Borrego Springs is mostly made up of married couples in single-family homes, and is making a name for itself as one of California's most affordable and underrated retirement destinations.
Retirement in the Golden State is often defined by steep costs. In cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, housing prices and everyday expenses rank the highest in the country. As a result, more retirees are looking inland to smaller communities where fixed incomes stretch further, such as the affordable retirement haven in California's San Marcos, or Three Rivers' small community just outside of Sequoia National Park, celebrated as a picturesque destination to retire. According to Payscale, the average cost of living in Borrego Springs is 9% higher than the country's average, but housing makes up for it by being significantly lower, with most single-family bungalows selling for under $200,000.
Furthermore, Borrego Springs boasts culture, art, ample outdoor activities, and walking trails, making it a stand-out for prospective retirees. The combination of low density, natural desert beauty, and being surrounded by a similar demographic has put Borrego Springs on the radar of retirees who want California living without California prices.
Nature, activities, and art in Borrego Springs
Lifestyle is a major draw for Borrego Springs retirees. Winters are mild, sunshine is plentiful, and the desert setting offers a beauty that feels both dramatic and restorative. Residents love hiking among blooming wildflowers in spring or evenings watching stars wheel across a dark sky untouched by light pollution. Borrego Springs' Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, the largest state park in California, surrounds the community on all sides. It's also one of the only places in the world recognized as an International Dark Sky Community, drawing visitors and retirees alike for its unspoiled stargazing.
Borrego Springs offers a surprising range of activities for such a small desert suburb. Retirees enjoy accessible walks through the lush Borrego Palm Canyon trail or the dramatic stone passageways of The Slot. The community consists of several golf courses, resorts equipped with outdoor pools, the Borrego Art Institute that hosts exhibits and pottery, gardening, and painting classes, and Galleta Meadows desert park featuring 130 giant metal sculptures by Mexican artist Ricardo Breceda, showcasing existing, extinct, and mythical animals.
Furthermore, Borrego Springs County Park is a favorite among locals for its walking trails, a BBQ area, an off-leash dog section, and sporting grounds for pickleball, tennis, basketball, volleyball, bocce ball, as well as an adult fitness zone. The town also features a mix of classy and casual dining options, from Italian to Mexican to a roadhouse bar and grill.
In terms of local heritage, cultural celebration is at the heart of Borrego Springs. Its history reaches back millennia, from the Indigenous Cahuilla and Kumeyaay peoples to Spanish explorers and 19th-century American ranchers. The Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association (ABDNHA) Visitor Plaza is the locals' go-to for learning about the area's history, wildlife, and geology.
Financial and practical incentives for retiring in Borrego Springs
Retiring in Borrego Springs can make sense even with California's challenging tax environment. While the state levies some of the highest income taxes in the country, Social Security benefits are exempt from being taxed, offering relief to many seniors. Because of Borrego Springs' isolation, utilities and groceries tend to cost more than the national average, but overall monthly expenses remain far lower than in coastal regions.
Property tax rates are capped under Proposition 13, limiting annual increases to 2%, which helps longtime residents manage costs. Since 2021, Proposition 19 has allowed older homeowners to transfer their existing property taxes to a new home, making downsizing within California a practical option. Together, these policies give retirees in Borrego Springs greater predictability in their budget. With home prices still far below those in coastal cities, many seniors will find they can sell their home in Los Angeles or Orange County and buy in Borrego Springs with money left over.
Housing options are also favorable. Beyond single-family homes, the suburb has condos and 55+ communities. The Roadrunner Golf and Country Club offers homes for sale and to rent in a pet-friendly community of 55 and older. The site features an 18-hole golf course, a 24-hour heated saltwater pool and mineral bath, a fitness center, an RV park for family visitors, multiple sports grounds, dog parks, a library, and more.