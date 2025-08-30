One Of California's Most Affordable Retirement Destinations Is Surrounded By Stunning State Park Trails

In the far reaches of San Diego County, past desert highways and miles of open sky, the unincorporated community of Borrego Springs is seeing a sharp rise in the number of senior residents. Among its 3,5000 inhabitants, census data shows a median age of 60, with the majority between 50 and 79. Over the last two decades, the senior population has grown significantly, reversing the trend from the year 2000 when younger residents outnumbered retirees. Borrego Springs is mostly made up of married couples in single-family homes, and is making a name for itself as one of California's most affordable and underrated retirement destinations.

Retirement in the Golden State is often defined by steep costs. In cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, housing prices and everyday expenses rank the highest in the country. As a result, more retirees are looking inland to smaller communities where fixed incomes stretch further, such as the affordable retirement haven in California's San Marcos, or Three Rivers' small community just outside of Sequoia National Park, celebrated as a picturesque destination to retire. According to Payscale, the average cost of living in Borrego Springs is 9% higher than the country's average, but housing makes up for it by being significantly lower, with most single-family bungalows selling for under $200,000.

Furthermore, Borrego Springs boasts culture, art, ample outdoor activities, and walking trails, making it a stand-out for prospective retirees. The combination of low density, natural desert beauty, and being surrounded by a similar demographic has put Borrego Springs on the radar of retirees who want California living without California prices.