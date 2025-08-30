One Of The Best Solar Skygazing Spots On Earth Is Hidden In New Mexico's Forest-Filled Mountains

New Mexico is famous for its kitschy, alien-themed attractions at historic sites like Roswell. However, some people don't realize that New Mexico is also full of stunning natural vistas like White Sands National Park with its striking, one-of-a-kind scenery. Moreover, because it is a state with plenty of sparsely populated high-altitude areas, it is a great location for stargazing and — interestingly enough — solar skygazing. In fact, one of the best solar skygazing spots on the planet is hidden in New Mexico in the Lincoln National Forest: the Sunspot Solar Observatory.

The Sunspot Solar Observatory contains one of the largest in-use solar telescopes in the world, which also happens to produce some of humankind's best photos of the sun. Run in part by New Mexico State University, the observatory contains a visitor center and museum. Travelers who make the journey to Sunspot, New Mexico, where the observatory is located, will be treated to a self-guided tour of the grounds and a chance to peer through the telescope. However, it is important to know that visitors are only allowed inside the telescope room during certain days (you can call ahead to find out their current schedule) and, although you may meet the scientists that run the show, you may or may not be able to peer into the telescope yourself.

Even if you don't get the chance to use the main solar telescope onsite, but are a fan of space in general, a visit to the observatory is well worth it. The museum has kid-friendly exhibits and also shows a movie about the telescope and how scientists are using it to learn more about space. Plus, according to one reviewer on Tripadvisor, the observatory is the "Best viewpoint of the Tularosa Basin and White Sands."