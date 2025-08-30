One Of The Best Solar Skygazing Spots On Earth Is Hidden In New Mexico's Forest-Filled Mountains
New Mexico is famous for its kitschy, alien-themed attractions at historic sites like Roswell. However, some people don't realize that New Mexico is also full of stunning natural vistas like White Sands National Park with its striking, one-of-a-kind scenery. Moreover, because it is a state with plenty of sparsely populated high-altitude areas, it is a great location for stargazing and — interestingly enough — solar skygazing. In fact, one of the best solar skygazing spots on the planet is hidden in New Mexico in the Lincoln National Forest: the Sunspot Solar Observatory.
The Sunspot Solar Observatory contains one of the largest in-use solar telescopes in the world, which also happens to produce some of humankind's best photos of the sun. Run in part by New Mexico State University, the observatory contains a visitor center and museum. Travelers who make the journey to Sunspot, New Mexico, where the observatory is located, will be treated to a self-guided tour of the grounds and a chance to peer through the telescope. However, it is important to know that visitors are only allowed inside the telescope room during certain days (you can call ahead to find out their current schedule) and, although you may meet the scientists that run the show, you may or may not be able to peer into the telescope yourself.
Even if you don't get the chance to use the main solar telescope onsite, but are a fan of space in general, a visit to the observatory is well worth it. The museum has kid-friendly exhibits and also shows a movie about the telescope and how scientists are using it to learn more about space. Plus, according to one reviewer on Tripadvisor, the observatory is the "Best viewpoint of the Tularosa Basin and White Sands."
Planning a trip to the forest-filled mountains of the Sunspot Solar Observatory
The observatory is located on top of a mountain at an elevation of 9,200 feet. Because of this, the observatory provides incredible views of the surrounding forest-covered Sacramento Mountain Range as well as nearby White Sands National Park. Plus, if you want to stretch your legs before jumping back in the car and heading down the mountain, there is a hike that starts at the observatory. This Sunspot Loop Trail to Cathy Canyon and Rim Trail is about 6 miles in length and takes under three hours to complete. However, it delivers plenty of serene views of the enveloping greenery along the way. There are also other hikes within driving distance of the observatory, including the Deadman Canyon Loop and Corral Canyon. Beware that hikes in the Lincoln National Forest require bear spray because black bears are present.
If you want to spend a few days in the area enjoying the observatory as well as its surrounding wilderness, you can head to the nearby town of Alamogordo, which is at the foothills of the Sacramento Mountains and is known as the gateway to White Sands National Park and outdoor adventure. The drive from Alamogordo to the observatory is a mountain road known as the Sunspot Scenic Byway and provides incredible mountain vistas. If you are traveling in from out-of-state, the closest major airport is in Las Cruces, which is about two hours and 15 minutes from Sunspot. However, you may find more flight options if you land in Albuquerque — one of the best film cities in America — which is around four hours away by car.