Just Outside Of Breckenridge Is Colorado's Serene Beach Park With Family-Friendly Fun Amenities And Wild Views

When it comes to ski destinations, few places get as much attention as Colorado's Front Range resorts in a state with the absolute best skiing in the U.S. Of all these ski towns, though, impressive Breckenridge is considered one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. And sure, the skiing is a big-ticket draw at Breck, but if you head up in the summer, there's still a ton of mountain adventure to be had. When you pull off I-70 in Frisco on your way to Breckenridge for a summer mountain adventure, you get a chance to play at Frisco Bay Marina in Frisco, Colorado. Voted one of Colorado's top seven beaches, Frisco Bay Marina has space to post up and relax in an alpine aquatic paradise. It has nearby Marina Park playground to help the kids get out those car-trip jitters, and the Frisco Bay Marina has a boat launch and vessel rental. These are all framed by epic views sure to get your adventure juices going in this little stop perched on the Dillon Reservoir.

The Dillon Reservoir hydrates Denver even though it's located in Summit County, the little corner of Colorado where you jump off the Interstate an hour and a half west of Denver. Summit county is really the gateway to the big mountain playgrounds, where you leave I-70 to cruise up mountain roads to some of the most popular ski resorts in the country. Frisco is the first town you hit off the freeway on your way to Breckenridge, a great little stop no matter what time of year. In the summer especially, though, Frisco Bay Marina is a destination all its own.