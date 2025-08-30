Just Outside Of Breckenridge Is Colorado's Serene Beach Park With Family-Friendly Fun Amenities And Wild Views
When it comes to ski destinations, few places get as much attention as Colorado's Front Range resorts in a state with the absolute best skiing in the U.S. Of all these ski towns, though, impressive Breckenridge is considered one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. And sure, the skiing is a big-ticket draw at Breck, but if you head up in the summer, there's still a ton of mountain adventure to be had. When you pull off I-70 in Frisco on your way to Breckenridge for a summer mountain adventure, you get a chance to play at Frisco Bay Marina in Frisco, Colorado. Voted one of Colorado's top seven beaches, Frisco Bay Marina has space to post up and relax in an alpine aquatic paradise. It has nearby Marina Park playground to help the kids get out those car-trip jitters, and the Frisco Bay Marina has a boat launch and vessel rental. These are all framed by epic views sure to get your adventure juices going in this little stop perched on the Dillon Reservoir.
The Dillon Reservoir hydrates Denver even though it's located in Summit County, the little corner of Colorado where you jump off the Interstate an hour and a half west of Denver. Summit county is really the gateway to the big mountain playgrounds, where you leave I-70 to cruise up mountain roads to some of the most popular ski resorts in the country. Frisco is the first town you hit off the freeway on your way to Breckenridge, a great little stop no matter what time of year. In the summer especially, though, Frisco Bay Marina is a destination all its own.
Have summer fun at Frisco Bay Marina
Start with a picnic on the lake. Maybe grab some food from Butterhorn Bakery, a staple of Frisco for over 40 years with a top rating on Tripadvisor. Go find a shady tree and relax on the beach by the water. Or you could grab a bite at the Island Grill at the Marina, a mountain bar and grill with a beach-bum vibe. Stare out at the mountains across the reservoir and enjoy a nice afternoon in an idyllic little slice of paradise.
If you have some more time, you should rent a water vehicle from Frisco Bay Marina Rentals. They offer all sorts of vessels from pontoon boats to standup paddleboards and kayaks to help you check out the lake from a closer perspective. You could also go fishing with your kids either by boat or at this family-friendly alpine beach park. Or you could go fishing by yourself from the shore while your kids play at Marina Park's huge playground. You could even go reservoir hopping, starting off at Frisco Bay Marina in the morning and in the afternoon, checking out serene and scenic Sawmill Reservoir just past Breckenridge.
Of course the big combo would be to spend all day playing at the lake before going to a big show. The Dillon Amphitheater, about 10 minutes away next to Dillon Marina Park, hosts huge concerts and fun events all summer. There would be no better way to pre-game than with some waterfront fun.
Frisco Bay's fun doesn't stop in the winter
Sure, you probably won't be lounging on the beach in a bathing suit at Frisco Bay when there's a few feet of snow on the ground, and floating activities are out given the ice and all, but Frisco Marina Bay and the area around it has a ton to do in the winter too. To start, the marina is a great access point to Dillon Reservoir. For those willing to drill through the ice to fish below, the lake is teeming with trout, salmon, and arctic char. Dillon is actually one of the few places in the lower 48 where you can catch arctic char. And there's no more memorable way to do it than by ice fishing for this rare fish.
If you're heading to Breckenridge to go skiing or snowboarding (and possibly to check out its winter wonderland of snow sculptures), you'll want to take a stop at the marina to walk along the lake. On your way back, though, you could also swing by the Frisco Adventure Park, just a mile down the road. They have a terrain park there, and snow tubing for the non-skiers, making for a great stop on your way, especially if you're using Frisco as a quick break on a drive from Denver. Yes, there are still many more activities available in the summer than in the winter. But Frisco Bay Marina is a beautiful stop for either or both relaxation and adventure just as you begin your final approach to the real mountains.